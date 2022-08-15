Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LAFC beats D.C. United to win seventh in row
Kwadwo Opoku scored in the 67th minute to help LAFC continue their hot stretch and stun D.C. United with a 1-0 win on Tuesday.
ESPN
League-leading LAFC sneak past 10-man D.C. United
D.C. United defender Steven Birnbaum's dismissal for a second yellow card changed the complexion of the Tuesday match at Los Angeles FC, and the home team cashed in on the man advantage for a 1-0 win. Kwadwo Opoku's goal in the 67th minute -- seven minutes after Birnbaum saw red...
FOX Sports
Paes earns shutout as Dallas defeats Philadelphia Union
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Maarten Paes delivered a three-save shutout while Jesus Ferreira scored a pivotal goal in Dallas' 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Ferreira's game-winner came in the 34th minute to secure the win for Dallas (11-7-9). Paul Arriola had an assist on the goal.
Bonney Lake (WA) vs Honolulu (HI) at Little League Baseball World Series score, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online (8/17/2022)
UPDATE: There has been a weather delay due to thunder, lightening and rain in Williamsport this afternoon. The Bonney Lake vs. Honolulu game will now be played at 5:31 p.m. PT/8:31 p.m. ET on ESPN. Game 3 featuring Canada and Australia began at 4:30 p.m. PT (on ESPNU). Stay tuned to the live updates below for updates on this game, and when other games at the tournament will resume or be rescheduled.
CNET
WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Every Game Live Without Cable
The WNBA superstars are ready to play. The Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, Chicago Sky's Candace Parker, Las Vegas teammates A'Ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum, along with AP Player of the Year Breanna Stewart and WNBA legend Sue Bird, both of the Seattle Storm, look to lift their teams to new heights in the battle for the 2022 WNBA Championship.
NBC Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs start Wednesday: How to watch first round, schedule, more
The 2022 WNBA playoffs tip-off on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed in the WNBA’s new playoff format, which starts with four first-round, best-of-3 series:. All the details you need to be up to speed — the 2022 WNBA playoff schedule and where you can watch, details on the new format, and when the second round and beyond will take place — can be found in a detailed breakdown by Alex Azzi at the On Her Turf page here at NBC Sports.
Bleacher Report
Storm's Breanna Stewart Named 2022 AP WNBA Player of the Year; 1st 2-Time Winner
The Associated Press named Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart its WNBA Player of the Year for the 2022 season. "It’s an honor to be recognized as the best in the league," Stewart said, per the AP's Doug Feinberg. "Since I started in the WNBA in 2016, just trying to get better. Elevate myself and the team, the league as a whole. A big honor, but we’re motivated by more and that’s trying to win a championship."
NBC Washington
Little League World Series: Age Limits, Roster Size and TV Schedule
Little League World Series: Age limits, roster size and TV schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It’s almost time for the most wholesome, yet competitive sporting event of the year: the Little League World Series. Twenty teams from across the world – 10 from the U.S. and 10...
NBC Sports
Las Vegas Aces earn top seed in new WNBA playoff format
A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will begin their quest for their first WNBA title a lot sooner than top seeds have done in the previous few years. The Aces clinched homecourt throughout the playoff on the regular season’s final day by earning the top seed in the WNBA postseason that begins Wednesday.
NBC Sports
‘Why not us?’ New York upsets Chicago to win first game of WNBA Playoffs
CHICAGO (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Natasha Howard also scored 22 points and the seventh-seeded New York Liberty beat the defending champion Chicago Sky 98-91 on Wednesday night in the opening game of the WNBA playoffs. New York scored the final 13...
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Schedule, scores, bracket, watch online, TV channel, start times for postseason
The 2022 WNBA playoffs got underway in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night, as the New York Liberty closed on a 13-0 run to stun the defending champion Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their first-round series. Later on, the Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the Phoenix Mercury to secure a comfortable win and take a 1-0 lead in that matchup.
