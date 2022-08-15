Street/Parks Sports Facilities Maintenance Groundskeeper – Street Department. The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Street/Parks Sports Facilities Maintenance Groundskeeper in the Street Department. The incumbent maintains properties at Midwest City's sports facilities. Participates in all maintenance and project work consistent with the City's long range goals. These properties include, but are not limited to: sports fields and practice areas; maintenance facilities and maintenance equipment; grounds and landscaping. Which may require the use of hand tools, power tools and powered equipment. High School diploma or GED equivalent preferred. Must be at least 18 years old. Mental alertness and adaptability to office and field area work routines. Experience of at least two years working knowledge of the maintenance of sports field natural turf, irrigation systems and support facilities preferred. Supervisory experience preferred. Possession of an Oklahoma Certified Applicator Certificate, pesticide and herbicide preferred. Must possess and maintain a valid Oklahoma driver's license and be insurable. Must pass written portion of Class B CDL within 6 months of employment. Must obtain OK Commercial Class "B" w/Air Brakes within 12 months of employment. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting Salary: $16.8076/HR. w/Benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.

MIDWEST CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO