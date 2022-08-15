Read full article on original website
Associate Current Planner – Community Development Department - Midwest City
Associate Current Planner – Community Development Department. The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for an Associate Current Planner in the Community Development Department. The incumbent performs technical & professional work associated with the functions of the City's Current Planning Division. Master’s Degree in planning or related field required, or Bachelor's Degree in planning or closely related field w/at least 2 yrs. municipal planning exp. in zoning & development review; or, technical degree required in such disciplines as Computer Engineering, CPA, etc, plus 3 years related experience and/or training, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners is preferred or obtained within five (5) yrs. of appointment. Must have a valid Oklahoma driver license and be insurable. Starting Salary Range: $47,447- $50,239/hr. w/benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
Part-Time Animal Welfare Officer/Kennel Tech - Midwest City
Part-Time Animal Welfare Officer/Kennel Tech – Animal Welfare Department. The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Part-Time Animal Welfare Officer/Kennel Tech in the Animal Welfare Department. The incumbent performs duties related to customer service, clerical, animal rescue and volunteer coordination. High school graduate or equivalent preferred. Must be at least 18 years of age with a valid state driver’s license and be insurable. Experience preferred but not required. Previous experience in handling animals and dealing with animal rescue organizations preferred. Starting Salary: $18.2123/hr. – no benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
Street/Parks Sports Facilities Maintenance Groundskeeper - Midwest City
Street/Parks Sports Facilities Maintenance Groundskeeper – Street Department. The City of Midwest City is accepting applications for Street/Parks Sports Facilities Maintenance Groundskeeper in the Street Department. The incumbent maintains properties at Midwest City's sports facilities. Participates in all maintenance and project work consistent with the City's long range goals. These properties include, but are not limited to: sports fields and practice areas; maintenance facilities and maintenance equipment; grounds and landscaping. Which may require the use of hand tools, power tools and powered equipment. High School diploma or GED equivalent preferred. Must be at least 18 years old. Mental alertness and adaptability to office and field area work routines. Experience of at least two years working knowledge of the maintenance of sports field natural turf, irrigation systems and support facilities preferred. Supervisory experience preferred. Possession of an Oklahoma Certified Applicator Certificate, pesticide and herbicide preferred. Must possess and maintain a valid Oklahoma driver's license and be insurable. Must pass written portion of Class B CDL within 6 months of employment. Must obtain OK Commercial Class "B" w/Air Brakes within 12 months of employment. This position is designated as safety/security sensitive and is subject to pre-employment, reasonable suspicion and random drug and alcohol screening. Starting Salary: $16.8076/HR. w/Benefits. Apply at the City of Midwest City, HR Dept., 100 N. Midwest Blvd., or www.midwestcityok.org/jobs and email completed and signed application to apply@midwestcityok.org. Apps accepted until filled. EOE.
