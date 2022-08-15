ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wmskamfm.com

Kentucky State Police to Educate on Public Safety at State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) encourages families to visit the new and improved Safety Town at the Kentucky State Fair starting today through Aug. 28 in Louisville. “For a better and safer Kentucky to be built we must educate our children starting at...
KENTUCKY STATE
wmskamfm.com

Nominations Open for Governor’s Service Awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) – If you know an extraordinary Kentuckian or group that works diligently to improve the lives of others, now is the time to nominate them for one of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. This is the 27th year for the annual service awards,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy