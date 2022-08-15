Last week, I attended American Fork City’s annual Night Out Against Crime event. Perhaps many of you attended similar events in your towns. Night Out Against Crime is a national event held in towns and cities across America with the purpose of strengthening police-community relations. In American Fork, we had residents, businesses, food trucks and our police all together. There were craft stations, bicycle tracks, a dog show, fun games and lots of free stuff. We even had a dunk tank where people lined up for an hour to drop me in water. I loved every minute of it!

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO