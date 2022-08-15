Read full article on original website
Related
Provo City Council to hold first meetings in new facility
It may be the shortest meeting of the Provo City Council this year, but it will be a historic evening. On Tuesday, the city council will meet for the first time in the new council chamber in the new city hall that opened in July. The council chamber was not completed at the opening.
Gov. Cox says legislation targeting nightly rentals could come soon
According to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, there are nearly 4,000 nightly rentals in Park City proper. That’s more than anywhere else in Utah. In second place is the Snyderville Basin, where more than a third of housing units are short-term rentals. The...
Springville officials plan for 2023 opening of bike park
The Springville Park and Recreation Department has worked for two years to open Cherry Ridge Bike Park. Stacey Child, Springville’s Parks and Recreation director, said she is hopeful the park will be open July 1, 2023. The project was budgeted at approximately $2.2 million and has been covered by impact fees. All park ideas and designs are still in the concept phase and are subjected to change.
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly
As Salt Lake City Schools superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utahstories.com
Salt Lake City’s Homeless Abatement Policies Examined
If the homeless abatement policy and program were designed to help the homeless to find a more secure place to camp or stay, perhaps this $1-$2 million per year cost to Salt Lake City taxpayers could be justified. But it could be argued that the opposite is true. The cruelty of moving unsheltered people and families from empty lots who have nowhere else to stay is essentially harassing residents in dire need of assistance.
PLANetizen
Salt Lake City Streets To Get Traffic Calming
Almost two decades after Salt Lake City’s last traffic calming projects, a rise in pedestrian deaths has prompted the city to revive its traffic calming program. Jordan Miller details the city’s plan in an article for the Salt Lake Tribune. A 2019 study assessed the city’s most dangerous...
Paid parking at Park City Mountain starts Dec. 12
Park City Mountain Resort confirmed that a paid reservation parking system will begin at the Mountain Village base area this winter. Starting December 12, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King parking lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Reservations cost $25; however, they will...
State park trees at community members’ ‘favorite place’ will be cut down
After delaying a project to build campsites near Midway, the plans are back on, and some very large, very popular trees are coming down. The announcement came during a public meeting with state officials and residents. Utah State Parks Director Jeff Rasmussen said findings that 12 old, big black willow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Habitat for Humanity of Utah County gifted grant from Lowe’s
For many people, a new roof or cleared garden brings safety to their homes and beauty to their neighborhoods. Habitat for Humanity of Utah County is one of the organizations that has branched out from building homes to doing exterior repairs and home upgrades, as well as landscaping. This week,...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
Lehi raises taxes for first time in over 20 years
The Lehi City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday to increase taxes for the first time in over 20 years. A public hearing and vote on the controversial resolution took place during a special city council meeting held at the Lehi City Hall. While Lehi’s certified tax rate for 2021 was .001429, the newly approved certified tax rate for 2022 will be .001189 with a projected revenue increase of $390,000.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City PD shares new details on car-bus collision
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police shared additional information on a Thursday afternoon crash involving a car that crashed into a Utah Transit Authority bus, pushing the bus into two additional vehicles. The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. at 300...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksl.com
Chip Cookies looks to expand operations, receives Salt Lake City development loan
SALT LAKE CITY — Leaders of Utah's capital city are hoping that their next business loan will have a sweet return. The Salt Lake City Council approved a business loan to Chip Cookies on Tuesday evening after listening to a request last week, which stated that the company is looking to expand operations and add about 200 new jobs.
Park City’s new Mexican market/taqueria coming “muy pronto”
PARK CITY, Utah — Amid sawing sounds, the owners of Park City’s new Mexican market/butcher shop/taqueria stepped down from the scaffolding, over flooring materials, and excused themselves away from their […]
Utah County Commission adopts equipment replacement program
Utah County commissioners approved a resolution to adopt an equipment replacement program for the county during Wednesday’s regular meeting. County Budget Manager Rudy Livingston created the replacement plan. It covers the replacement of county equipment with an estimated replacement cost of $5,000 or more, useful life exceeding four years and equipment that wasn’t purchased from another internal service fund.
Provo Pride cancels 2022 festival over financing woes
On Tuesday evening, the Facebook account for the Provo Pride festival changed its banner, announcing that the event had been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday at Memorial Park in Provo after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “I’m sad to have to let you know that...
Mayors of Utah Valley: When public and police support one another, all benefit
Last week, I attended American Fork City’s annual Night Out Against Crime event. Perhaps many of you attended similar events in your towns. Night Out Against Crime is a national event held in towns and cities across America with the purpose of strengthening police-community relations. In American Fork, we had residents, businesses, food trucks and our police all together. There were craft stations, bicycle tracks, a dog show, fun games and lots of free stuff. We even had a dunk tank where people lined up for an hour to drop me in water. I loved every minute of it!
Multiple LDS church buildings vandalized in Sandy, Draper
Sandy police are asking for help in finding those who recently vandalized several buildings belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sandy.
Judge puts Utah ban on transgender kids in sports on hold
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender kids in Utah will be not be subjected to sports participation limits at the start of the upcoming school year after a judge delayed the implementation of a statewide ban passed earlier this year. Judge Keith Kelly’s decision Friday to put the law...
kjzz.com
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0