What is Quiet Quitting? The new movement created by burnt-out workers

MIAMI VALLEY — Another trend is taking over social media, “quiet quitting”, but what does it mean?

Throughout the pandemic many have changed the way they think about work.

Now, employees have power they possibly did not previously — and they are using it.

“People are not going above and beyond anymore,” Christy Shell told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek.

Shell is the owner of Zeal Coaching, a career and life coaching company in Troy.

“We would call it boundary putting,” Shell said.

According a recent Gallup poll, for the first time in a decade the country saw the amount of engaged employees drop.

It went from 36 percent to 34 percent.

Meanwhile, the study found actively disengaged employees on the rise.

“People are trying to balance work life and shifting careers because they are exhausted and burnt out. Then the pandemic came along and people got that taste of life can be little slower, we don’t have the commute, and they want that now,” Shell explained.

This is on top of a worker shortage. Those who remained at their jobs have more responsibility put on them and that can lead to exhaustion, especially when it isn’t getting rewarded financially, Shell explained.

She is seeing this idea of “quiet quitting” here in the Miami Valley as the east and west coast influence our work culture.

Ideas such as working to live rather than living to work, which Shelly said many of us in the Midwest believe.

Ultimately Shell said companies need to be ready to adjust to this new movement.

©2022 Cox Media Group