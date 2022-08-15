Read full article on original website
Edward Krazel, Jr., 72, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 72-year-old Edward Krazel, Jr., of Cadiz, and formerly of California, will be held at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, August 28, at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday, August 28. Survivors include:. Wife of 43 years: Barbara...
Darrel Rich, 87, of Cadiz
Graveside services for 87-year-old Darrel Rich, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Thursday, August 25, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Clay, with burial to follow. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until noon Thursday, August 25, at King’s Funeral Home, who’s in charge of arrangements.
Bruce Thomas, 85, of Cadiz
Son – Bro. Russell Bruce (Michelle) Thomas, Cadiz, KY. 2 Daughters – Krista (Jason) Haymes, Mount Vernon, MO.
Ann Beaumont Crouch Poe, 82, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 82-year-old Ann Beaumont Crouch Poe, of Hopkinsville, will be held at a later date at the Grace Episcopal Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Beaumont was a co-founder of “The Peddler,” a weekly advertising publication that 39 years ago this...
Mary Alice Joiner Cook, 77, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 77-year-old Mary Alice Joiner Cook, of Savannah, Tennessee, and formerly of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning in Flat Lick Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
O’Neal Joiner, 90, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 90-year-old O’Neal Joiner, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2 o’clock Monday afternoon, August 22, at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Monday.
Linda Sue Wagoner, 69, of Hopkinsville
Linda Sue Wagoner, 69, of Hopkinsville was recently buried in Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Rita Kay Nelson Schrack, 75, of Cadiz
A memorial service will be held at a later date for 75-year-old Rita Kay Nelson Schrack, of Cadiz. Three daughters: Michelle (Pat) Celeschi, of Gibson City, Illinois, Heather (Ted) Delong, of Chatsworth, Illinois, and Malea Schrack of Cadiz;. Three brothers: Pete (Shirley) Nelson, of Saybrook, Illinois, Joe Nelson, of Nashville,...
Dorothy Isbrandtsen, 88, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 88-year-old Dorothy Isbrandtsen, of Hopkinsville, will be at 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday.
Betty Dunning, 87, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 87-year-old Betty Jean Dunning of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 17, at 1:00 pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
Gary Lienberger, 75 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 75-year-old Gary Lienberger of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, August 20, at 11 am at the Concord Baptist Church. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Larry Rogers, 75 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 75-year-old Larry Rogers of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, August 17 at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rawlins Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
Terrance Lane, 43 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 43-year-old Terrance Lane of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, August 20 at 12pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday morning at 11.
Musical Motif Taking Shape For 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival
The musical entertainment spectrum of the 2022 Trigg County Country Ham Festival continues to take shape, and a variety of ways. During Wednesday’s Ham Festival Committee Meeting, Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson super confirmed that Rubiks Groove, a successful 80’s and 90’s cover outfit from Nashville, Tennessee, will be producing a three-hour set that Saturday, October 15 — meaning it’ll roll closely to the 11 PM hour.
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
Hopkinsville Business Damaged In Fire (w/VIDEO)
A fire at a business on Walnut Street damaged the building Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says they were called to Truck Country Auto Sales after receiving a report of smoke coming from the structure around 8 pm. A fire was found in the middle of the...
Southern Lanes holding car seat drive for foster kids
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southern Lanes says they are hosting a car seat and booster seat drive for children in need!. The seats will go to incoming foster youth that enter Step Stone Family & Youth Services. “These kiddos come into care with little to nothing, and this is...
Dining With The Dearly Departed To Return After 3 Years
Dining With the Dearly Departed is returning to Trigg County after a 3-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Paul Fourshee with the program says Dining With the Dearly Departed is a fundraiser performance that features interesting Trigg County locals. This year, the show will not have a walking tour. The dearly...
Unveiling Clarksville’s Forgotten History
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN — Freedom Day (August 8) in Clarksville got off to a resounding start this year with the installation of a series of historical markers honoring African Americans’ contributions throughout the region. With four stops slated for unveiling the event took place at 11 a.m. on...
Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis
MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
