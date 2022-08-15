ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Let Beautiful Art Surround You All While Getting in Touch with Your Senses

Let Beautiful Art Surround You at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in San Antonio While Doing Yoga Sponsored by Lifeway Foods. Let beautiful art surround you at Lighthouse Immersive’s Van Gogh exhibition. They are the producers of the original Immersive Van Gogh exhibition and are partnering with America’s favorite kefir company, Lifeway Foods (Nasdaq: LWAY), to bring San Antonio yoga under The Starry Night. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, patrons of all fitness levels can sign up for Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga. The classes will be led by a certified yoga instructor and will take place inside Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio (221 Burleson St.).
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY

Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
365traveler.com

24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX

San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
saobserver.com

A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING

Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Q92

ROAD TRIP: Get Ready for Halloween Fun in San Antonio

We are just a little over two months away from Halloween and the fun events are starting to pop up. If you are looking for a day trip. Check out these fun things to do in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO ZOO BOO:. The San Antonio zoo’s annual Halloween celebration is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Things to do in San Antonio on Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Labor Day is the signal that the summer season is coming to a close as people fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue or take one last road trip during the long weekend. Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year. It’s a federal holiday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sonicboomrecords.com

Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2

What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
dewittcountytoday.com

Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta

Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta, of the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Diocese of Amarillo, died peacefully at his home in San Antonio on Aug, 6. He was 90 years old and still active as Chairman of the Board and President of the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria Foundation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family

SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
tastefulspace.com

The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio

If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year

SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall. The festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, according to Maggie Titterington, the president and CEO of The Chamber (Schertz-Cibolo-Selma area). Titterington said since...
SELMA, TX

