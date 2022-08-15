Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
flicksandfood.com
Let Beautiful Art Surround You All While Getting in Touch with Your Senses
Let Beautiful Art Surround You at the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in San Antonio While Doing Yoga Sponsored by Lifeway Foods. Let beautiful art surround you at Lighthouse Immersive’s Van Gogh exhibition. They are the producers of the original Immersive Van Gogh exhibition and are partnering with America’s favorite kefir company, Lifeway Foods (Nasdaq: LWAY), to bring San Antonio yoga under The Starry Night. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, patrons of all fitness levels can sign up for Lifeway Kefir Immersive Yoga. The classes will be led by a certified yoga instructor and will take place inside Lighthouse ArtSpace San Antonio (221 Burleson St.).
sanantoniothingstodo.com
SOUTHSIDE MARKET DAYS – 50’S PARTY
Southside Market Days host local vendors and artisans from the community. Celebrate the 50s with live music, a look-alike contest, and a hula hoop contest!. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
365traveler.com
24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
ROAD TRIP: Get Ready for Halloween Fun in San Antonio
We are just a little over two months away from Halloween and the fun events are starting to pop up. If you are looking for a day trip. Check out these fun things to do in San Antonio. SAN ANTONIO ZOO BOO:. The San Antonio zoo’s annual Halloween celebration is...
San Antonio-set HGTV home-remodeling show casting for season two
HGTV wants San Antonio homeowners to apply.
The 21 most anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening this fall and beyond
Maybe you've heard: San Antonio is currently experiencing a population boom. Even Austin renters are moving to the Alamo City in droves in search of greater affordability, less traffic, and much better tacos. Of course, tacos aren't the only dish that San Antonio does right. A diverse crop of restaurants...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
KSAT 12
Things to do in San Antonio on Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Labor Day is the signal that the summer season is coming to a close as people fire up the grill for a backyard barbecue or take one last road trip during the long weekend. Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year. It’s a federal holiday...
San Antonio's highly anticipated Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open
Kerbey Lane Cafe's new San Antonio spot is a first for the business.
San Antonio Current
East Side staple Tucker’s Kozy Korner debuts new food menu, launches weekend brunch pop-ups
East Side institution Tucker’s Kozy Korner has unveiled a revamped food menu, featuring an eclectic mix of dishes including Vietnamese pho, barbecue plates and Southern comfort food. The completely reworked menu will feature dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering eats from local chefs Jenny Nguyen and Charles Daniels,...
Petition nears 15K signatures asking to restore books removed at San Antonio's North East ISD
School districts have continued to ban books in the past year.
sonicboomrecords.com
Staff Picks: Sunny & The Sunliners - Mr Brown Eyed Soul Vol. 2
What they're saying: Here is NPR’s Oliver Wang on the origins of Sunny’s sound: “Much like Los Angeles' vaunted "eastside sound," San Antonio's westside equivalent was born out of the city's Mexican-American barrios, where teenagers like Ozuna combined the harmonies of doo-wop with the brassy sound of Mexican conjunto bands.” And Joshua Pitney at the Texas Music blog gives this lovely discription of the sounds on Mr Brown Eyed Sould V. 2: “The instrumentation and arrangements subtly shift the context and create a clear Tejano undercurrent… This perfectly sets the stage for Sunny’s tender yet sorrowful voice, building tension until the drums finally hit. When they do, all of the instruments blend together and give the impression of a band that could change directions at any moment — a classic soul singer backed by a group of musicians with an eclectic musical vocabulary.”
dewittcountytoday.com
Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta
Bishop Emeritus John W. Yanta, of the Archdiocese of San Antonio and the Diocese of Amarillo, died peacefully at his home in San Antonio on Aug, 6. He was 90 years old and still active as Chairman of the Board and President of the Polish Heritage Center at Panna Maria Foundation.
Brewbound.com
Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Beverages Deliver Truckload of Drinking Water to Support Local Communities in Need
Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Beverages have donated one truckload – more than 51,000 cans – of drinking water to local communities in San Antonio. The delivery is in response to requests from the American Red Cross to aid communities impacted by the extreme heat plaguing the area this summer.
San Antonio Airport adds alcohol to-go service, new exotic animal exhibit
There has been a shift.
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Hot air balloon festival returning to Selma for fifth year
SELMA – The RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest is returning to Selma this fall. The festival will take place at the River City Community Church grounds from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, according to Maggie Titterington, the president and CEO of The Chamber (Schertz-Cibolo-Selma area). Titterington said since...
'GMA's John Quiñones talks Uvalde with Archbishop of San Antonio
The two talked about Uvalde's resilience.
