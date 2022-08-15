Read full article on original website
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
15,000 people sign petition in San Antonio's North East ISD to bring back banned booksAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio has been Hot This Summer, but City Does Little For Residents (Opinion)Tom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio declared America's best BBQ cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Opinion: How to Feel Like You're in Mexico Even If You're Traveling in the U.S.A.Daniella CressmanSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim
SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' cast members to visit San Antonio for September screening
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio movie lovers have a golden ticket of an opportunity to watch a Hollywood classic while sitting alongside two members of the original cast. Actors Paris Themmen and Julie Dawn Cole – otherwise remembered as rambunctious Mike TeaVee and materialistic Veruca Salt in the 1971 Gene Wilder-starring adventure "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – will visit on Sept. 5 for a screening of the film at Alamo Drafthouse Park North. It's part of multistate tour that will also make stops in Corpus Christi, Austin and Dallas after setting out from Houston.
What to know about San Antonio's massive 43-acre pirate-themed park
It's coming but we'll be waiting a little longer.
KSAT 12
Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery
A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Immerse yourself in these Alamo City activities in the coming days. Feel the flow during a morning yoga class inside Immersive Van Gogh, or experience the sounds of bands like My Chemical Romance, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett live in concert. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
saobserver.com
A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING
Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
Airbnb Tipi Glamping is a Real Thing Down Near San Antonio, Texas
Lately, I've been obsessed with finding unique Airbnb rentals here in Texas, and during the said search I stumbled across one that centers around tipis and it's pretty dang rad. Growing up in Bay City, my family would often visit the nearby town of Wharton where my brother and I...
365traveler.com
24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
San Antonio's highly anticipated Kerbey Lane Cafe is now open
Kerbey Lane Cafe's new San Antonio spot is a first for the business.
Beloved East Side bar courts 'too many cooks' for new breakfast, lunch, and dinner
From gas station to burger stand to beloved neighborhood bar, Tucker’s Kozy Korner has gone through its fair share of changes during its nearly 80-year run. Now the East Side institution is gearing up for another transformation — introducing new culinary offerings that combine three concepts into one.
KSAT 12
Stars of ‘The Lost Boys’ will ascend on San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – “One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach... all the damn vampires.”. The cast of the iconic 80s movie “The Lost Boys” will ascend on San Antonio this weekend at the Wonderland of the Americas for an event dubbed the “Summer of Santa Carla” in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: San Antonio buffet racks up smorgasbord of violations
SAN ANTONIO – A buffet with a smorgasbord of problems, including a live bird flying around inside and roaches in the meat grinder, tops the list of recent health inspections of San Antonio restaurants. Grand Buffet. Grand Buffet, located in the 600 block of Southwest Military Drive, earned a...
KSAT 12
SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
San Antonio Current
East Side staple Tucker’s Kozy Korner debuts new food menu, launches weekend brunch pop-ups
East Side institution Tucker’s Kozy Korner has unveiled a revamped food menu, featuring an eclectic mix of dishes including Vietnamese pho, barbecue plates and Southern comfort food. The completely reworked menu will feature dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offering eats from local chefs Jenny Nguyen and Charles Daniels,...
sanantoniomag.com
BBQ & Beer 2022 | The Afternoon in Photos
San Antonio Magazine celebrated all things barbecue and beer during its 2022 BBQ & Beer at the Witte Museum on Aug. 14. Particpating restaurants included Brisket Boys San Antonio, Pharrbecue, Windmill Ice House, the San Antonio Food Bank’s Catalyst Catering and Bar Loretta, while beer samples were provided by Alamo Beer Co., Dorcol Distilling/HighWheel Beer, Freetail Brewing Co., Longtab Brewing Co., Man Overboard Brewing Co., Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, Second Pitch Beer Co. and Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
tastefulspace.com
The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio
If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000
Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
tpr.org
Potential rainmakers on the way to San Antonio
The National Weather Service reports a cold front is expected to trigger showers Thursday and Friday as it pushes through the region. Sudden, heavy downpours could not be ruled out. Some spots could receive up to 2 inches of rain. Forecasters said some storm cells could also produce gusty winds. Temperatures will also drop a bit.
