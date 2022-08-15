ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' cast members to visit San Antonio for September screening

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio movie lovers have a golden ticket of an opportunity to watch a Hollywood classic while sitting alongside two members of the original cast. Actors Paris Themmen and Julie Dawn Cole – otherwise remembered as rambunctious Mike TeaVee and materialistic Veruca Salt in the 1971 Gene Wilder-starring adventure "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory – will visit on Sept. 5 for a screening of the film at Alamo Drafthouse Park North. It's part of multistate tour that will also make stops in Corpus Christi, Austin and Dallas after setting out from Houston.
KSAT 12

Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery

A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
saobserver.com

A PERFECT STORM: SAN ANTONIO’S HEMISFAIR ’68 GRAND OPENING

Protests Changed San Antonio: The Story of Half-Truths and Erasures. Protest and the threat of direct action integrated San Antonio. There was a completely peaceful end to segregation as the business community wanted to believe. The power structure allowed desegregation to take place in San Antonio to prevent further protests and the threat of violence. It all happened in 1968, years after the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In 1968, the business community of San Antonio was worried about losing millions of dollars in tourist spending during the opening of HemisFair ’68. Black activists and civil rights leaders had protested for years to end school segregation and lunch counter racism. Protests were led by Re. Clause Black, Harry Burns, G.J. Sutton, Homer Rodgers, Colonel Roy Burley, the local NAACP, SNCC, the Ghetto Improvement Association (GIA), and many others. The perfect storm came together to desegregate San Antonio which at the time was as racist as any other southern city, only more shrewdly accomplished. In the San Antonio area, desegregation was accomplished by calling Mexican Americans “White” and leaving the schools in the “Sundown Suburbs” white only. Alamo Heights, Terrel Hills, Olmos Park, Los Angeles Heights, and other apartheid racist cities remained white only for years.
365traveler.com

24 AMAZING FREE THINGS TO DO IN SAN ANTONIO, TX

San Antonio, Texas is an eclectic southern city known for its rich history, Hispanic culture, and fun atmosphere. It’s the perfect vacation destination for any budget due to its abundance of free activities. Its main attraction is the San Antonio River Walk, which entices more than 10 million visitors each year and is completely free to explore.
KSAT 12

Stars of ‘The Lost Boys’ will ascend on San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – “One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach... all the damn vampires.”. The cast of the iconic 80s movie “The Lost Boys” will ascend on San Antonio this weekend at the Wonderland of the Americas for an event dubbed the “Summer of Santa Carla” in celebration of the movie’s 35th anniversary.
sanantoniothingstodo.com

National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
sanantoniomag.com

BBQ & Beer 2022 | The Afternoon in Photos

San Antonio Magazine celebrated all things barbecue and beer during its 2022 BBQ & Beer at the Witte Museum on Aug. 14. Particpating restaurants included Brisket Boys San Antonio, Pharrbecue, Windmill Ice House, the San Antonio Food Bank’s Catalyst Catering and Bar Loretta, while beer samples were provided by Alamo Beer Co., Dorcol Distilling/HighWheel Beer, Freetail Brewing Co., Longtab Brewing Co., Man Overboard Brewing Co., Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, Second Pitch Beer Co. and Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
tastefulspace.com

The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio

If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio home with private cave explores the market at $875,000

Forget the man cave. Someone is about to become the new owner of a San Antonio-area home with its own Batman-worthy grotto. Originally listed in July at $950,000, the home now has a pending offer after the price was slashed by $75,000 to $875,000. Aside from the four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,745-square-foot home, the property features a cave discovered in 2004 when the current owners were clearing the more than two-and-a-half-acre homesite. The home — at 24811 Creek Loop in the gated Seven Hills Ranch neighborhood, just north of Garden Ridge — was completed in 2006.
tpr.org

Potential rainmakers on the way to San Antonio

The National Weather Service reports a cold front is expected to trigger showers Thursday and Friday as it pushes through the region. Sudden, heavy downpours could not be ruled out. Some spots could receive up to 2 inches of rain. Forecasters said some storm cells could also produce gusty winds. Temperatures will also drop a bit.
