East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
State attorneys general reach $450M nationwide settlement in opioid case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Opioid manufacturer Endo International and its lenders will now provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments as part of an agreement with several state attorneys general, including Tennessee’s Herbert Slatery III. The agreement also states that Endo will no longer promote...
WKYT Investigates | Rural agencies, orgs adjust to keep up with power, potency of fentanyl
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - It is a silent threat and an often-unknown additive. Law enforcement agencies are cracking down on traffickers, and health departments are warning those they work with to be careful. But the deaths fentanyl is causing continue to climb, now touching all corners of the commonwealth. “She...
Wanted Roane Co. man found guilty of first-degree murder captured in Illinois
Lincoln Memorial University's Women of Service organization hosted a fashion show to raise money for college scholarships. Haywood County woman recaps challenging year after losing home in flood. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cheri Mincey said her home was floating down the Little Pigeon River with her inside it.
U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace
Knoxville man loses cat, says family that found it refuses to return it. A Knoxville man is desperate for the return of his pet cat after it got out of his Bernhurst Drive yard and was seemingly forcibly adopted by another family.
Kentucky Flooding from Paige's Perspective
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31.
Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit
UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville. In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million. “I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We...
This company is like DoorDash but for East Tennessee famers and fresh produce lovers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the company Market Wagon, East Tennessee farmers, chefs and artisans accumulated $1 million in cumulative sales in Knoxville and beyond. For many family-owned businesses like Dirt Poor Farm in Sweetwater, it’s been the consistent revenue that has allowed them to thrive and, in some cases, not permanently close when the pandemic changed the industry overnight.
Stuffed three-legged coyote among haul of stolen items recovered in central Ky.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Deputies in Scott County have recovered a large amount of stolen items after a months-long investigation. The search led them to find large amounts of drugs, firearms, and one item you wouldn’t expect. After several months of tracking down stolen items from multiple thefts,...
Smaller rain chances ahead - but downpours Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The look of the sky and the sprinkles on radar are reminiscent of a late fall pattern - and will be again early Wednesday. Mild weather (for August) rolls in the next few days. We have a better threat for heavier and more widespread rain on Friday, and again late Monday into Tuesday.
Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival to kick off this weekend
Denetria Moore is the Founder and Executive Director of Girl Talk, Inc. Her's is a beautiful story of Love, Faith, Overcoming and Purpose. She leveraged both Love and her Personal Life experiences to create possibility for young girls. |. 107 views Aug 8, 2022 From Ballet to the Boardroom, Change...
