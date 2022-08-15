ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, WV

WTAP

Ohio University to name football field after longtime coach Frank Solich

ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release, the Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the naming of the football field in Peden Stadium for former head coach Frank Solich, the winningest coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference. Coach Solich coached the Bobcats football team from 2005...
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school band is continuing to grow. Fourth-year band director, Jed Corra says the band has nearly doubled since 2019 to 49 members total. But the growing band size isn’t the only area the program is seeing improvement. Corra’s time with the Williamstown...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Sports
WTAP

Marietta College adding scholarships for its Esports program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Esports program at Marietta College is getting the chance to provide $2 thousand scholarships to members on the team. The program’s head coach, Derek Games says that this opportunity for students will be something that not only adds more members, but can continue to improve this young department.
MARIETTA, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
CADIZ, OH
WTAP

Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Parkersburg police get training to help with school safety

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new school year starting, student safety is a top priority. While students were on vacation, the Parkersburg Police Department decided to take a proactive approach in summer months. According to Police Chief Matthew Board, their tactical team trained the officers for situations like an...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of. The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM. A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A temporary bridge closure is coming at the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge as sections of the new bridge deck are being poured. According to a news release, the bridge will be closed from midnight to noon on August 17, 18, and 19. These closures will allow construction...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Pleasants County students return for the first day of school

BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County students returned for their first day of school this Wednesday. The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of those excited back to school jitters. Principal Shelley Taylor is happy to be home. “The first day of school has been beautiful so far. Our students...
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day.   Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
WEST UNION, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Byrne, Teresa Lynn

Teresa Lynn Byrne, 56, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 14, 1966, a daughter of Ruby Pearl (Jewell) Newlon and the late Denzil Ray Newlon. Teresa graduated from Newton Falls High School with the class of 1984. She...
PENNSBORO, WV
WTRF- 7News

Beware of wild horses hitting the road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw is warning drivers to watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses that’s been in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTAP

BREAKING: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations. The bridge will be closed going in both directions. The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the...
PARKERSBURG, WV

