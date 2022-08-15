Read full article on original website
WTAP
Ohio University to name football field after longtime coach Frank Solich
ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release, the Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the naming of the football field in Peden Stadium for former head coach Frank Solich, the winningest coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference. Coach Solich coached the Bobcats football team from 2005...
WTAP
Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school band is continuing to grow. Fourth-year band director, Jed Corra says the band has nearly doubled since 2019 to 49 members total. But the growing band size isn’t the only area the program is seeing improvement. Corra’s time with the Williamstown...
whbc.com
Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident
TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
WTAP
Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky local Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky to help with the search and rescue of flooding victims. Sgt. Alex Santana and other members were deployed to travel via helicopter through Kentucky to rescue those impacted by the flooding.
WTAP
Marietta College adding scholarships for its Esports program
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Esports program at Marietta College is getting the chance to provide $2 thousand scholarships to members on the team. The program’s head coach, Derek Games says that this opportunity for students will be something that not only adds more members, but can continue to improve this young department.
Man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said.William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.Tunnel Ridge general manager Eric Anderson said the accident involved two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reported. Richards was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead.It marked the third fatal coal mining accident in West Virginia this year and the seventh nationwide, according to the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.Tunnel Ridge is owned by Alliance Resource Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
WTAP
Upcoming public meeting will tackle the future of historic Sumner School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumner School was the first free school for black people south of the Mason Dixon line. It’s a part of Parkersburg’s history. Its future, however, is uncertain. That’s why the public is being invited to a meeting this weekend concerning what should be done with the building.
WTAP
Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
WTAP
Drivers may experience delays as Parkersburg Homecoming comes to Downtown
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This weekend is the Parkersburg Homecoming. If you are driving in the downtown area or plan to watch any of the events you may experience some road closures or delays. The two day festival takes place primarily in the downtown area; however, Saturday’s events will be...
WTAP
Parkersburg police get training to help with school safety
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new school year starting, student safety is a top priority. While students were on vacation, the Parkersburg Police Department decided to take a proactive approach in summer months. According to Police Chief Matthew Board, their tactical team trained the officers for situations like an...
WTAP
Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
WTAP
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of. The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM. A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee...
WTAP
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A temporary bridge closure is coming at the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge as sections of the new bridge deck are being poured. According to a news release, the bridge will be closed from midnight to noon on August 17, 18, and 19. These closures will allow construction...
WTAP
Pleasants County students return for the first day of school
BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County students returned for their first day of school this Wednesday. The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of those excited back to school jitters. Principal Shelley Taylor is happy to be home. “The first day of school has been beautiful so far. Our students...
Road Patrol: Little Flint Road in West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some residents of West Union aren’t happy with their tar and chip road that looks more like loose gravel by the day. Robert Noe has been a Canton Road Resident for 16 years. Canton Road begins at an intersection with Little Flint Road, which is in a condition that some […]
WTAP
Obituary: Byrne, Teresa Lynn
Teresa Lynn Byrne, 56, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 14, 1966, a daughter of Ruby Pearl (Jewell) Newlon and the late Denzil Ray Newlon. Teresa graduated from Newton Falls High School with the class of 1984. She...
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
Beware of wild horses hitting the road
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw is warning drivers to watch out for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses that’s been in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They […]
WTAP
BREAKING: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations. The bridge will be closed going in both directions. The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the...
