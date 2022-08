ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 18, 2022) — The Orlando Pride has acquired 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup champion defender Haley Hanson from the Houston Dash, it was announced today. In exchange, the Pride have traded $75,000 in Allocation Money and a 2023 NWSL Draft Second Round pick previously acquired from the OL Reign to Houston.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO