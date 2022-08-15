Read full article on original website
tn.gov
Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (August 18 - 24, 2022)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from near Plateau Road (MM 311) to near the Obed River (MM 318): Nightly lane closures on I-40 from MM 311 to MM 317 in both directions between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Work consisting of resurfacing. Drivers should use caution when vehicles are entering and exiting the work zone.
tn.gov
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 18 - 24, 2022
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities. Surveying...
tn.gov
Weekly East Tennessee Construction Report for August 18-24, 2022
ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 North near Mile Marker 128: On Monday, August 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential long delays, and use extreme caution in this area.
tn.gov
Murfreesboro Restaurant Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Carlos Flores Ramirez, owner of Carmen’s Taqueria, pleading guilty Thursday. Judge Barry Tidwell accepted Ramirez’ guilty plea to five counts of tax fraud and placed him on six years’ supervised probation. He also ordered Ramirez to pay $304,745.77 in restitution.
tn.gov
TDOT Announces Transition in Chief Engineer
Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Commissioner Butch Eley has named Will Reid as its Chief Engineer and Deputy Commissioner. With this change, the department recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of its longtime Chief Engineer, Paul Degges, and announces that Mr. Degges will serve as the Chief Policy Advisor, focusing on legislation and federal affairs.
tn.gov
Elk Quota Hunt, Conservation Raffle Winners Announced at August TFWC Meeting
GATLINBURG, Tenn. --- The participants in the 2022 Tennessee elk hunt and the grand prize winners of the Tennessee Conservation Raffle were announced Friday during the August meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission held at the Edgewater Conference Center. Winners of the 14 drawn permits to hunt elk...
tn.gov
Popular Program Boosts Tennessee Agribusinesses
NASHVILLE — Governor Bill Lee and Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. are announcing 15 businesses will benefit from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund (AEF) awards. “This incentive program doesn’t just benefit the agricultural and forestry businesses that take part,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “We are proud to see...
tn.gov
TDH Names Dean Flener Director of Communication and Media Relations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health has named Dean Flener director of communication and media relations. Flener previously served the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency as executive officer for external affairs and has spent close to three decades in communication and public relations. ‘’Dean brings to the department...
tn.gov
Recovery Continues in Middle Tennessee One Year after Devastating Flood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The flooding in August 2021 was unlike what most people in Middle Tennessee had ever seen. In 12 hours on Aug. 21, between 10 and 15 inches of rain fell on four counties, as much as one-quarter of the total annual rainfall for the area. Waverly...
tn.gov
Unemployment in Tennessee Holds Steady for the Third Month
NASHVILLE – Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted statewide unemployment rate remained unchanged for July 2022, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). For the third consecutive month, the rate has held steady at 3.3%. The state’s July rate is just 0.1 of a...
