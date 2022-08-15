ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
TODAY.com

Texas teacher who works 2 jobs gets special surprise from TODAY

Fred Tabares, an art teacher in Austin, Texas, works part-time as a restaurant dishwasher to help pay for school supplies. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff highlights Mr. T’s lasting impact on his students and joins Pepsi with a generous donation to the school as part of TODAY’s Back to School Supply Drive.Aug. 17, 2022.
fox7austin.com

Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
Community Impact Austin

GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas

Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
Eater

TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown

A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
