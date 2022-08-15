Read full article on original website
Beto says, "we must defeat [Abbott] and fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body."Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas is Number 1 in Business but at the Bottom of Every Other IssueTom HandyTexas State
‘Bestie Killer’ Magen Fieramusca Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Texas college student finds baby in trash and wants to adopt himAsh JurbergSan Marcos, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott (MAGA) holding fundraiser for anti- Abbott billboardsAsh JurbergTexas State
Bright 15-year-old looking for forever family to help her through high school and college
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Growing up in the Texas foster care system, 15-year-old Misty has learned how to fend for herself. She entered into the system when she was nine years old. "Whenever I actually got taken away and my parents' rights were terminated, it was scary for me....
Kyle school goes into brief lockout period due to nearby theft
According to police, the person ran across the campus of Chapa Middle School on 3700 Dacy Ln. but did not enter any campus building.
Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
Hays CISD to discuss middle school lock-out response
Chapa Middle School went into lock-out Wednesday after a suspect was apprehended on school property for allegedly stealing from a nearby convenience store.
fox40jackson.com
Police shortages leave Austin jewelry store in dire straits amid crime wave: ‘This is not working’
Daniel Schweiterman, owner of Regard Jewelry store in Austin, Texas said Thursday his business was targeted by the same criminals multiple times as the city’s crime crisis escalates. “We’ve called [the Austin Police Department] for ten days straight. It was a 311 call,” he told “Fox & Friends First.”...
TODAY.com
Texas teacher who works 2 jobs gets special surprise from TODAY
Fred Tabares, an art teacher in Austin, Texas, works part-time as a restaurant dishwasher to help pay for school supplies. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff highlights Mr. T’s lasting impact on his students and joins Pepsi with a generous donation to the school as part of TODAY’s Back to School Supply Drive.Aug. 17, 2022.
Runaway teen from San Antonio believed to be in Austin
Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa, ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio. Authorities believe she's in the Austin area, with ties specifically to Jonestown/Lago Vista.
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
Did Dust Devil Or Non-Supercell Tornado Sweep Through Texas? See The Video
Storms are moving through parts of Texas this weekend.
Georgetown ISD superintendent still searching for staff as school resumes
The Georgetown Independent School District kicked off its school year Thursday short-staffed in multiple departments and looking to fill open positions.
Possible argument leads to death of Leander woman
Williamson County court records revealed additional details following a Saturday homicide investigation in Leander.
fox7austin.com
Caught on camera: Non-supercell tornado in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - FOX 7 viewer Michael McCluskey caught what appears to be a non-supercell tornado on camera as a storm line approached Central Texas Thursday afternoon. Initially, the video was believed to be showing a dust devil. FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe says otherwise. "[It's] probably a...
fox26houston.com
Uvalde school shooting victim honored with portrait by Austin artist
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin artist is leaving a mark on a hurting town. Almost three months since the Robb Elementary School shooting, a mural of the victims is being painted in Uvalde. "You literally feel like you can walk up to him and hug him," artist Ruben Esquivel said.
Everyone safe after overnight fire in Manor
Crews with Travis County ESD 12 said working smoke detectors alerted those inside a home that caught fire early Friday morning. They said everyone was able to get out safely.
GUIDE: 7 microschools enrolling students in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown areas
Oak Ridge Learning allows children to participate in "self-governed freeplay" to develop their social and intellectual abilities. (Courtesy Oak Ridge Learning) In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new form of alternative education, microschools, has begun to form all over the country. In the North Austin, Leander, Cedar Park and Georgetown areas, there are seven schools that offer this unique style of education.
Eater
TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown
A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue starting in late September or early October, but will be mobile for events.
Two injured in north Austin shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting in north Austin Wednesday night, according to the Austin Police Department.
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer
On Aug. 11, a Thrall police officer pulled over the driver of a car for a "traffic infraction" as they were traveling on U.S. Highway 79. That driver was issued a warning, Thrall police Chief Whitney Whitworth said, and clarified that Rittenhouse was a passenger in the car.
fox7austin.com
Person rescued after being stranded in floodwaters at South Austin greenbelt: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person was found safe after being stranded in water at the greenbelt in South Austin due to flooding. Austin-Travis County EMS said the rescue was at 3900 S Mopac Expessway SB. ATCEMS said the person was not injured and is safe. Officials assisted the person in...
