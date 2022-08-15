Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON CITY HALL LOOKING AT OPTIONS AT HOW THEY CAN GET FILINGS FOR WARD 2 AFTER IT RECEIVED NONE DURING THE FILING PERIOD
Filing for the Crookston City Council, Mayor, and School Board was completed and closed last night on August 16, and despite several filings for the open positions in the council and school board, Ward 2 didn’t have any filings come in for it at all. While this doesn’t have any immediate effects on the City Council and the Ward, the city is currently looking through all of its options to fill the seat before the end of Councilmember Steve Erickson’s term at the end of the year.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL BOARD VOTES TO SEND MULTI-USE FACILITY TO ANOTHER VOTE IN FEBRUARY
The Crookston School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday morning following the Crookston primary election on August 9 to discuss what they would do after the results of the election, where their referendum for a multiuse facility project had lost by nine votes. The board began the meeting by...
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPROVE BRIDGE IMPORVEMENT APPLICATION FOR NIELSVILLE BRIDGE
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting by first approving the Auditor Warrants and the Board Minutes from their meeting on August 2. They also approved a payment to the US Bank in St. Louis, Missouri, in the amount of $95,344.50 for procurement card purchases and a payment to Morris Electronics in Morris of $9,604.30 for a Cisco Threat Defense License for the MIS Department. They also approved and signed the 2021 Emergency Management Performance (EMP) Grant and a payment to Heppner Consulting Inc. in Warroad of $400 for software installation for the Finance Department.
CHRIS WINJUM AND BEN NESSETH WIN OX CART DAYS CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT WATER WARS
The Crookston Fire Department held Water Wars on Friday night at the Downtown Square. The object of the game is to spray water through a fire hose at a barrel that hangs on a cable. The first team to move the barrel to their opponent’s side is declared the winner. In past years the Fire Department has had no issues filing an 8-team bracket for the event, however this year only two teams signed up and the winners were Chris Winjum and Ben Nesseth who will receive $150 in Chamber bucks. Taking second place with a prize of $100 in Chamber Bucks was Dave & Bernie from the Bemidji Fire Department.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 19, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jessica Renee Hooker, 32, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Burglary. Blake Ryan Bueng, 31, of Ada, for Probation Violation. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 8/18/2022 – At 11:48 p.m., the CFD responded to the...
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
Verona “Nonie” Skalsky – Obit
Verona “Nonie” Skalsky, 96, Ada, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Benedictine Care Community in Ada. She was born to Claris and Olive (Loobey) Miller at their farm southeast of Ada. She received her early education at country school and graduated from Ada High School in 1944.
2022 OX CART DAYS MEDALLION CLUE #2 IS RELEASED
CLUE ONE – Wednesday. There’s lots to do in ’22. In Crookston’s annual summer festival including hunting for the medallion that doesn’t show a hint of blue. In fact, it’s black and white and red and yellow too. We’re searching everywhere to find it, how about you?
THE OX CART DAYS MEDALLION HAS BEEN FOUND!
The Crookston Ox Cart Days Festival medallion has been found. Jane Berg found the medallion by the library. Berg receives $200 for finding the medallion.
CROOKSTON GIRL’S TENNIS START IN MOORHEAD CANCELLED BECAUSE OF RAIN
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team, the defending Section 8A Team Champions, who just started practice on Monday was supposed to have started off their regular season today in Moorhead for the Roseau Quadrangular, but rain and weather forced the cancellation. Crookston will now start the season on Tuesday at home when they host Roseau and East Grand Forks in a Triangular.
SCOBEY’S PUB & GRUB WINS 2022 OX CART DAYS RIBFEST
The Crookston Ox Cart Days RibFest was held this evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center. The event was sponsored by the Crookston Lions. Scobey’s Pub & Grub won the trophy this year, with Erickson’s Smokehouse & Grill taking second place and B&E Meats and Irishman’s Shanty tieing for third place!
OX CART DAYS LET’S MAKE A DEAL A BIG HIT ON TUESDAY NIGHT
Crookston residents got the chance to relive an old game show and make a deal for prizes at the Crookston Inn & Convention Center on Tuesday night with the Let’s Make a Deal event! Contestants came out in various costumes to have a chance to come up and choose a prize but then have to make a deal to either trade it for a mystery prize that could be worth more or less than their current prize or pass it up to keep their prize. If you missed the event this year, don’t fret, as the event was so much fun, it has already been requested to return for next year’s Ox Cart Days.
