Carmelo Anthony to produce documentary on his life and career

 3 days ago
Carmelo Anthony has teamed with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment on Seven, a four-part docuseries, which Anthony’s company Creative 7 will also produce. Named after Anthony’s signature jersey, Seven will chronicle the life and career of the 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, starting with his childhood, diving into the good, the bad, and sometimes ugly experiences and learnings that shaped him into the man and the athlete that he is today.

Source: Nellie Andreeva @ Deadline

Seven promises to reveal the truth behind notable moments throughout Anthony’s career, many of which he has never spoken about publicly before. The series will also take an introspective look at his life and who he is today — at practice, after games, with his family — through the lens of what it means to be an athlete, a celebrity, and most importantly, a human being. -via Deadline / August 15, 2022

Overtime is looking to launch new leagues — and now it has an extra $100 million to make it happen. The company raised nine digits in a Series D round led by Formula 1 and Atlanta Braves parent company Liberty Media and Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global team. -via Front Office Sports / August 9, 2022

Existing investors including Jeff Bezos, Sapphire Sport, and Blackstone upped their stakes. Overtime has raised $250 million to date and claims over 6% of active NBA players have invested, including Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and Trae Young. Other investors include Winslow Capital, Spark Capital, Black Capital, Alexis Ohanian, Drake, Quavo, and Micromanagement Ventures, co-founded by late former NBA commissioner David Stern. -via Front Office Sports / August 9, 2022

