Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 History Book Festival Addresses Topics Ranging from Freedom to FitnessJanine ParisLewes, DE
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Related
Cape Gazette
Spectacular Top Floor Rental for Your Summer Vacation!
Available August 27th - September 3rd - right on the boardwalk! At the special rate of ~$3080!! Call now before it’s gone!!!. Relax and enjoy this top floor unit,1450 square feet, beautiful gourmet kitchen, spacious open-concept corner unit (largest 2 bedroom floor plan in the building) with southern and western exposure...beautiful view of the ocean, sunrises on the southern coastline...and sunsets over Lake Gerar.... Nicely renovated for your enjoyment. 3 TVs, 1 DVD player. Building-wide Wi-Fi. Bedding: 1 Select Comfort King, 2 BRAND NEW twin Casper mattresses; each with an upgraded pull-out & pop-up trundle, queen sleeper sofa. The Henlopen Condominium in Rehoboth Beach, DE is an oceanfront building located at the northern end of the boardwalk; Less than 0.4 miles via boardwalk to Rehoboth's famous downtown restaurants and attractions.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 19, 2022
The Sea Scape was built by Ridge Harman, Sr. in 1954 and was the first Boardwalk motel in Ocean City. Located on 16th Street, it was part of what would soon become known as “Motel Row.”. The famous March Storm of ‘62 would cause serious damage to the entire...
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach
This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
Cape Gazette
Price Reduction on 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condominium in The Peninsula
33585 WINDSWEPT DRIVE #7303 / The Peninsula, Millsboro. Opportunity knocks with this private Windswept condominium shaded by mature trees with distant views of the golf course and pond. Located in the Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Why wait to build? Start enjoying the fabulous resort lifestyle of the Peninsula this year. This 2br/2full bath is 1,325 Heated/AC sq ft with a screened balcony, in unit laundry, a storage room and a covered parking space in the garage. A major upgrade is the completely new HVAC in 2018. This Sanibel model is in one of the eleven Windswept buildings and all feature elevators and storage and constructed by the national award-winning Schell Brothers. Nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, ceiling fans (3), and recessed lights throughout. The open floor plan features a living room anchored with a gas fireplace, wall mounted TV and flanked by two built in bookcases with storage. The kitchen features forty-two-inch-tall Maple cabinets with glass display cabinets and dove tail drawers. The kitchen counter tops are granite with GE Profile appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge with ice maker. The Sanibel model offers two large bedrooms with private baths. The luxury owner’s suite offers room for a sitting or desk area, two closets including one large walk-in closet. There is a nice sized foyer and generous coat closet. Off the foyer is the laundry room and utility room with the hot water heater and HVAC. Enjoy the private screened porch after a day of fun in the sun and the three swimming pools and bay beach. The Windswept buildings are adjoining the nature trails, butterfly garden and golf course. Relax at the Nature Center in the Marina Bay neighborhood. Here you will find a screened in pavilion with stone fireplace and picnic benches for gatherings. The Wildlife Observatory features boardwalks and a kayak launch with Indian River Bay access. The HOA also covers grass cutting, landscape maintenance. snow removal, trash removal, Verizon Fios high speed internet, HD cable, and 24-hour staffed security with a gated entrance. The Peninsula community is 800 acres on the Indian River Bay and offers world-class amenities. The clubhouse features a large restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, billiard room, private events room, wine room, men and women's lounges, pro shop, putting greens, driving range, bocce courts, and the premier Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. The adjacent Lakeside village features a fitness center, full spa, aerobics room, indoor, outdoor heated adult only pool, and a sandy beach wave pool, hot tubs, miniature golf course, pool side restaurant, game room, tennis, pickle-ball, and dog park. Relax on the private bay beach and enjoy kayaking, paddle board, or bring your boat to the floating day dock, pick up family and friends and explore the bay. Located just thirteen miles to historic Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Delaware boasts low real estate taxes (Less than $1,000 per year for this condominium) and no sales tax. All furnishings available as a separate bill of sale.
Cape Gazette
Commercial fees could be assessed at Lewes parks in 2023
Lewes parks can often be filled with people engaged in different activities during the peak season. Officials say it can run from the first warm weeks of April until the last 70-degree day that may pop up as late as November. Residents and visitors enjoy various forms of yoga, fitness...
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE~SAT~AUG 20~11AM-1PM~PRICE REDUCED~26483 MOUNT JOY RD-MILLSBORO
26483 Mount Joy Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Renovated inside and out. Are you looking for a move in ready home that has had all the updates to look visually appealing, but also has all brand-new major systems? Look no further then this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on over 1/2 acre. High ceilings, open floor plan, new windows bring in extra lighting and more. Modern kitchen boast stainless steel appliances, all new cabinets and fixtures, large island for prep, and all open to the dining room and living room for the chef to be included while entertaining. Stick built 2 car insulated garage offers its own electric service. The following are all new roof, gutters, septic, drywall, electric, plumbing, new insulation and vapor barrier in the crawl space. Home has received its class C Certification. Beautifully landscaped, 10 X 20 front porch, private back porch overlooks the tree lined back yard, and more. Schedule your appointment today to view or stop by the Open House this Saturday!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Cape Gazette
High tides wash over areas of Rehoboth Beach
High tide and heavy winds joined forces to overwash large sections of Rehoboth Beach Aug. 17. Photos taken by bystanders show water all the way to the sand fencing, and tidal pools up and down the beach. Becky Brasington Clark of Baltimore said, “I have been coming to Rehoboth since...
Cape Gazette
Just Listed - 3400 Sanibel Circle, Rehoboth
Sanibel is close enough to downtown that you can walk or ride your bike to the ocean and relax in the warm sand, and just out of reach of all the crowds when you return home for a dip in the pool! Being part of a group of condo communities, you will not want for things to do. Choose from 3 pools, tennis, grilling and relaxing on your screened porch to the comforting sounds of the fountain close by in the pond. In this open floor plan unit, the master bedroom enjoys a private bath and large closet space. The master and guest rooms are separated--one in the front and 1 in the back. When in the kitchen you look straight thru to the LR, DR and screened porch. The screened porch, with elevated table/chairs for dining and viewing the pond, plus comfortable chairs for relaxing, is a nice addition to complete the picture of a great beach escape. Great for entertaining. This unit has been mainly an investment unit, and maintained in good condition. In this calendar year the microwave, hot water heater, 3 new ceiling fans, and WiFi digital door lock were added. And an all new HVAC and frig were replaced in 2019. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counters with ceramic-glass back-splash.The flooring material needs replacing, and as the unit is fully rented until later in September, without break, the owners are offering a $3,000. credit for the new owners to choose and install their own personal choice. The unit rents very strongly, but can also be a beach escape, located in a great spot for the new occupants. As the unit is just inside of Rt. 1 west side, it offers the luxury of getting to a great grocery, 4-5 restaurants, a gas station, 2 banks, and other shopping without even getting into the traffic on the roadway. Great convenience! Sellers would choose to settle quickly after scheduled listings, leaving some of the best beach weeks of the whole year to enjoy. Call today!
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Oceanfront Building: 2-Bedroom Condo in “One Virginia” Direct Ocean Views. Turnkey. Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.
Rarely-offered Coastal Sanctuary in Rehoboth’s Premier Oceanfront Building-One Virginia. Direct ocean views from the main living areas and the balcony. Located on one of the best beaches on the east coast! The most desirable in-town location on Rehoboth’s famous boardwalk. Pristine turnkey 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a building that provides secure access and monitoring, outdoor showers, a stunning new pool, private underground parking, & elevators. Park your car and walk to the many restaurants and shops in-town Rehoboth. Just steps to the sand and surf! The premier location is convenient to Gordons Pond State Park and the Breakwater Junction hiking and bike trails. The perfect year-round private beach retreat designed for relaxed living and ultimate enjoyment for family and friends. Call for an appointment today!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Developer plans marina, restaurant in Osprey Point
Osprey Point Preserve LLC, the developer of the Osprey Point residential planned community at the end of Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has filed an application to amend its approved rezoning to include a 1.85-acre restaurant and marina along Arnell Creek. During an Aug. 11 Sussex County Planning &...
Cape Gazette
One of the Last Lots in RBYCC - 60 West Side Drive
60 WEST SIDE DRIVE / Rehoboth Beach Yacht & Country Club. One of the last lots available in Rehoboth Beach Yacht & Country Club. Build exactly what YOU desire. Located on the highly sought after West Side Drive and close proximity to the clubhouse & pool. This lot has some trees to provide the privacy that you may desire and located on the 16th green. Beautiful views of the golf course. This .34 acre lot (100' x 150') is large enough to build a large home w/garage. Less than 2 miles to the boardwalk but none of the congestion of downtown. Memberships to club are available and separate. Membership is not required. This is the perfect location for a primary home or a vacation getaway.
Cape Gazette
Lewes farmers market to celebrate Kids’ Day Aug. 20
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, at George H.P. Smith Park. The market will celebrate Kids’ Day with lots of fun and educational activities. Kids and their adults can come to the kids tent next to the raffle tent starting at 9 a.m. to join the Scavenger Hunt and find out about other Kids’ Day fun including a coloring book activity, Evans Farm Frozen Farmer ice cream truck parked by the market entrance, and kids’ bocce instruction nearby at the bocce courts. Volunteer Susan Shue will be at the demo tent at 9:30 a.m. with a demonstration and tips on packing fun and appealing school lunches made with fresh, local products from the market. Children’s Storytime starts at 10 a.m. in the yellow tent near the playground. Children accompanied by an adult with a SNAP card can come to the SNAP tent and receive free $5 in HLFM Red Bonus Bucks tokens to spend at the market.
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for August
Barry and Mary Founds are the winners of the Lewes in Bloom Beauty Spot award for August. Their gardens have changed several times over the last 25 years. Mary’s love of gardening is in her genes. With a pond as a backdrop and the addition of a delightful English garden shed, Barry and Mary have made a paradise right outside their back door.
Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s Gallo Realty sold to Virginia-based real estate firm
After 43 years of business, Rehoboth Beach’s Gallo Realty has been sold to a real estate company based out of Alexandria, Va. According to an Aug. 9 press release, starting Sept. 1, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty will be rebranded as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. The company will continue to operate its five offices in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.
Cape Gazette
Beach eats can mean leisurely lunches
The summer season isn’t quite finished with us yet, but it’s not too early to venture into town for lunch. And the soon-to-be value-added is that the meters will soon be history. Lunchtime hidden gems include Lori’s Oy Vey Café on Baltimore Ave. (bards and minstrels wax rhapsodic over her chicken salad).
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Agents Unite to Send Kids Back to School
Rehoboth Beach, DE – Agents from Coldwell Banker Premier banded together to donate 264 fully-stocked book bags for children in need. The fundraiser was proposed by Shenandoah County, VA, agent, Brooke Hulver and was advanced by the company’s Philanthropy Committee Chair, Kimberly Teska from the Shepherdstown, WV, office.
Comments / 0