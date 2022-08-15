ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
hopeprescott.com

Derrick Woodley Charged With Possession of Cocaine

On August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Woodley was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Woodley and was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
PRESCOTT, AR
texarkanafyi.com

Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
TEXARKANA, AR
inforney.com

Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of three suspects in the Aug. 7 burglary of Karnack’s historical Carver Elementary School, which is now home to the newly launched nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. Michael Austin Crawford and Kaylin Nicole Banks, both 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
KARNACK, TX
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb police arrest man after high-speed chase

The vehicle was stolen from a home on FM 1840 before being spotted by an officer near Fulton Street and FM 2735. The suspect, identified as Mason Whillock, fled at a high rate of speed down County Road 3213 and FM 2735, sometimes exceeding 122 miles per hour. Whillock was eventually apprehended by De Kalb police, Bowie County deputies, and New Boston PD’s K9 unit between County Road 3216 and FM 114 on Highway 259 North.
DE KALB, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KSLA

Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. A Caddo Parish man is in jail for allegedly asking two young teenagers to have sex for money. Texarkana, Texas,...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
CADDO PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

Police announce date for Trunk or Treat

The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 34-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 58-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and 55-year-old Daren Wayne Sims on Tuesday for Possession of more than...
TITUS COUNTY, TX

