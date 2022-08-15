Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
KTAL
Texarkana restaurant hosts fundraiser for Bowie deputy shot while on duty
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another Texarkana business is holding a fundraiser for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty during a manhunt for a homicide suspect in early August. On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to benefit Lt. Scott Lillis,...
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
hopeprescott.com
Derrick Woodley Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Woodley was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Woodley and was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana, Arkansas, police issue BOLO Alert for missing juvenile
Lee Cheatham, age 17, is a black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt. If you have seen Cheatham, or suspect you know his whereabouts, contact Detective...
texarkanafyi.com
Details of Murder Suspect Arrest in Edwards Street Death Investigation
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department reports that Bowie County has made an arrest in the murder investigation from the Edwards Street death investigation in Texarkana, Arkansas. Vance Allen Brown, 21, is in the Bi-State Jail waiting for extradition to the Arkansas side of the line. Press Release:. The ongoing death...
inforney.com
Two arrested in burglary of historical East Texas school building
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two of three suspects in the Aug. 7 burglary of Karnack’s historical Carver Elementary School, which is now home to the newly launched nonprofit Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization. Michael Austin Crawford and Kaylin Nicole Banks, both 21, of Mooringsport, Louisiana,...
TAPD: Homeless man charged in death of man found in Texarkana home
Police say they have arrested a homeless man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside his Texarkana, Arkansas home Monday morning.
ktoy1047.com
De Kalb police arrest man after high-speed chase
The vehicle was stolen from a home on FM 1840 before being spotted by an officer near Fulton Street and FM 2735. The suspect, identified as Mason Whillock, fled at a high rate of speed down County Road 3213 and FM 2735, sometimes exceeding 122 miles per hour. Whillock was eventually apprehended by De Kalb police, Bowie County deputies, and New Boston PD’s K9 unit between County Road 3216 and FM 114 on Highway 259 North.
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
Salute the Badge: CSI Texarkana Texas PD
Unlike what you see on television shows, the role and work of the Texarkana Texas Police Department Crime Scene Investigators is not glamorous. It's painstaking.
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
KSLA
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
ktoy1047.com
Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate
The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. A Caddo Parish man is in jail for allegedly asking two young teenagers to have sex for money. Texarkana, Texas,...
KTAL
4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
Jury selected in East Texas fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
ktoy1047.com
Police announce date for Trunk or Treat
The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 34-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 58-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and 55-year-old Daren Wayne Sims on Tuesday for Possession of more than...
