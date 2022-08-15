TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO