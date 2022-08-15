Read full article on original website
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Thrillist
What to See, Eat, and Do in NYC’s Meatpacking District
One of New York City’s most compact neighborhoods packs a large reputation. Resting within the confines of Greenwich Village and pushing up against Chelsea, the Meatpacking District is a modest wedge of land where the past and the future collide. Named for its slaughterhouse origins, Meatpacking still has its share of butcher shops and meat wholesalers—but its present-day status has more to do with its exclusive dining and nightlife options, many of which have become celebrity favorites.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NBC New York
Video Shows Group Stroll Out of NYC Lululemon Store With $28K in Stolen Goods
A high-end Manhattan store was ransacked by a group of robbers who swiped tens of thousands of dollars worth of apparel in seconds — and then walked right out the front door, seemingly right by a security guard. The NYPD released video of the incident that happened Tuesday around...
New Yorkers fear rent is becoming unattainable
NEW YORK -- From the price of gas to the cost of groceries, we're all feeling the squeeze. And that goes for rent, too. On Thursday, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with New Yorkers who echoed the concerns of millions in the city who think rent is too expensive and will soon be unattainable. A rise in rent seems to be the norm in New York City. In July, the median rent in Manhattan climbed to $4,150, according to a Douglas Elliman Real Estate report. The city's median rent price hit $4,000 for the first time ever in May. With Manhattan's staggering numbers, you...
Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens Its First NYC Location
In 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken was open less than a week before lines were around the block. A sparkling writeup in Eater’s LA edition that year turned the late night chicken spot into a must-try food haven. As the story famously goes, the founders–Arman Oganesyan, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan, and chef Dave Kopushyan–together had $900 they used to buy a fryer; the Rubenyans’ mother encouraged them to start their business the next day. Dave’s Hot Chicken set up in the parking lot near where the Rubenyans’ parents had a flower shop in a Los Angeles’s Thai Town neighborhood.
cntraveler.com
15 Easy Weekend Getaways From NYC
Weekend getaways from NYC can do wonders for the mind and soul. When in the city, most people can’t help but hustle—but a break from subway rides and cramped apartments is something we all need once in a while. (As for visitors, there's no doubt appeal in doing as New Yorkers do and pairing your city break with a local-loved side trip.)
therealdeal.com
I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio
After a quiet first week of August, investment sales of mid-market commercial properties in New York City picked up last week, highlighted by an 11-building portfolio in Harlem trading hands. Other sales involved the site of an abandoned hotel project in Downtown Brooklyn and a Queens industrial property that sold for six times more than its 2005 price.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
Thrillist
Where to Order Show-Stopping Seafood Towers in NYC
In the summer, diving hands-first into a feast of fresh seafood just feels right. And there’s no better (or more Instagrammable) vessel for such decadent meals than via a seafood tower. One or two (or three, if you’re really flexing) tiers loaded up with everything from oysters and clams...
Thrillist
NYC Real Estate Market Begins to Cool, But Rents Remain High
New Yorkers looking for relief from the city's notoriously expensive housing may finally be getting a bit of good news. StreetEasy reports that the city's real estate market is beginning to cool down after a year of aggressive price increases caused by residents flocking back to NYC as the city reopened from its pandemic shutdowns. With rising mortgage rates increasing borrowing costs, demand has grown the most for homes priced under $500,000, while expensive real estate priced at $1.5 million or above has seen less interest and fewer contracts signed.
bkmag.com
Bid farewell to the Knitting Factory, and more: 15 things to do this weekend
Brooklyn will say goodbye to an icon this weekend as the Knitting Factory, a beloved venue that has stood on Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg since 2009, turns out the house lights for the final time on Sunday following a Hannibal Buress stand-up set. But don’t spend too much time mourning...
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a month
If you’re a renter 62 years or older looking for affordable housing, a new Bronx area development might be a good option for you. The Hunts Point neighborhood of the Bronx is the location of the 661 Manida Street Apartments.
6sqft
Luxury Flatbush rental launches lottery for 26 middle-income units, priced from $2,100/month
A housing lottery opened for 26 middle-income units at a new residential development in Brooklyn. Located at 160 Clarkson Avenue, the building offers prospective tenants brand new, luxury apartments on the border of Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Flatbush, just a few blocks from Prospect Park. New Yorkers earning 130 percent of the area median income, or between $72,000 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, can apply for the apartments, priced at $2,100/month for one-bedroom apartments and $2,500/month for two bedrooms.
Thrillist
Learn Beyoncé Choreography on This One-Time-Only NYC Sunset Cruise
If you're one of the many New Yorkers who can't stop listening to Beyoncé's Renaissance and who love a boat party, this one's for you. Circle Line, the iconic NYC cruises company, is hosting a Beyoncé-themed sunset cruise, and every Queen Bey fan is invited. In addition to listening to their favorite Beyoncé songs, guests will get the chance to learn some iconic moves, too. The cruise is set to be both a music and dance journey, and choreographer Byron Freeman will be ready to teach attendees some classic Beyoncé-inspired choreography.
Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey
One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
Essence
What To Wear To NYC's Most Stylish New Restaurant — KYU NYC
The fashions, the food and the drinks are all worth a visit. Stylish restaurants in the big city are a dime a dozen, especially in the age of social media when any brick and mortar establishment knows that postability must be first priority. A place where patrons can throw on their best, vibe out and capture some content of themselves, the ambiance and the food and drinks is a guaranteed win, right?
achildgrows.com
The Best Ice Cream in Park Slope is (Still) Not Ice Cream
There are so many great ice cream options in Park Slope in the summer. From Uncle Louie G’s and ice cream trucks to Van Leeuwen designer ice cream with vegan options. There are interesting flavors and slightly different textures as Bklyn Cream and Teo’s Ice Cream Shop. We had a really good strawberry jam scoop at Teo’s and I usually don’t like strawberry ice cream. I liked that the Teo flavors were all pretty mild.
A Vibrant Rainbow Installation Is Adding A Bit Of Color To Manhattan West
Arts Brookfield presents British artist Liz West’s Hymn to the Big Wheel, a multi-colored octagon exploring the illusion of color and natural light at two Brookfield Properties destinations in NYC. Curated by MASSIVart, a global creative placemaking and public art firm, Hymn to the Big Wheel recently popped up at Manhattan West in Midtown–NYC’s newest destination for culture, art, retail, culinary experiences, and more. The installation will stay there through Monday, September 5, and then relocate to Waterfront Plaza at Brookfield Place on Friday, September 9 where it will remain through Sunday, September 25. West constructed the installation using transparent colored...
Eater
Fancy Midtown Office Tower Swaps in Jean-Georges Restaurant After Booting Daniel Humm Over Vegan Focus
Hot off the heels of Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s long-in-the-works Tin Building resurrection, the New York Post reports that the renowned chef and restaurateur will be taking over the sprawling, bi-level restaurant at the base of the new Midtown office tower at 425 Park Avenue, between East 55th and 56th streets. The space was originally supposed to be helmed by Eleven Madison Park chef Daniel Humm, but the real estate company behind the tower broke ties with Humm after the chef said he’d only build a vegan restaurant. Vongerichten’s restaurant at 425 Park Avenue — with soaring, 25-foot-high ceilings and a 1,000-square-foot show kitchen — is slated to open sometime in late 2023.
