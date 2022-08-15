ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilton, WI

8/18/22 FDL County Pursuit

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s officials are looking for a driver that led a deputy and other law enforcement officials on a 14.5 mile chase in the county and Dodge County early Wednesday morning. A deputy tried to pull the driver over for a speeding violation on State Highway 26 near Willow Creek Road in the Town of Waupun. That kicked off the pursuit that culminated after a tire deflation device was successfully deployed. The driver had to stop on County Highway TC near Palmer Road and fled on foot through a nearby cornfield. K9 units and a Sheriff’s Office Drone Team were unable to locate the suspect. Deputies were aided by the State Patrol and Waupun Police Department during the chase. There were no injuries or property damage during the pursuit.
8/18/22 Ripon Police Officers Threatened During Arrest

Two Ripon men are facing charges for threatening Ripon Police while officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the city last March. The officers were at the residence to take 43-year-old Shandy Hein into custody on a probation warrant. According to the criminal complaint 71-year-old Randall Hein began yelling at the officers and threatened, “Next time you come in my house, I’ll blow you all away.” While officers were escorting Shandy from the home, he began yelling racial slurs and other obscenities. He also threatened them. Both men are charged with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Shandy’s charges have a repeater enhancer. Both men will make their initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on August 30th.
