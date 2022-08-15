Two Ripon men are facing charges for threatening Ripon Police while officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the city last March. The officers were at the residence to take 43-year-old Shandy Hein into custody on a probation warrant. According to the criminal complaint 71-year-old Randall Hein began yelling at the officers and threatened, “Next time you come in my house, I’ll blow you all away.” While officers were escorting Shandy from the home, he began yelling racial slurs and other obscenities. He also threatened them. Both men are charged with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Shandy’s charges have a repeater enhancer. Both men will make their initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on August 30th.

RIPON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO