seehafernews.com
(GRAPHIC) Seehafer News Breaks Down Citizen Video of Appleton Police Shooting
WARNING – The following story contains a graphic description of a video depicting a police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. Read at your own discretion. Seehafer News has been sent a video of the police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. As a warning, the following description contains graphic details of the...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Posts Video of the Aftermath of the Appleton Police Involved Shooting
An Appleton man who lives near where the officer-involved shooting took place last week has posted a video of its aftermath. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue after officers were called on a report of a domestic dispute. Officers confronted a man at around 7:20...
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
WBAY Green Bay
Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
Green Bay police searching for individual who damaged its surveillance trailer
Green Bay police say they need your help looking for an individual who damaged its surveillance trailer.
waupacanow.com
Felony arrest follows fight with police
Christian Giovanni Gonzalez, 21, Weyauwega, is charged with battery to an officer, threatening an officer, spitting at a public safety worker and resisting an officer. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Waupaca County Deputy Jason Claussen pulled over a vehicle for travelling 85 mph in a 45 mph speed zone on Harrington Road in Waupaca.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to meet up with a local 15-year-old girl. According to a release, Grant Stamper, 30, was identified after law enforcement answered n online personal ad. Through the investigation, it was determined that Stamper was actively seeking a sexual relationship through a social media app.
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/18/22 Ripon Police Officers Threatened During Arrest
Two Ripon men are facing charges for threatening Ripon Police while officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in the city last March. The officers were at the residence to take 43-year-old Shandy Hein into custody on a probation warrant. According to the criminal complaint 71-year-old Randall Hein began yelling at the officers and threatened, “Next time you come in my house, I’ll blow you all away.” While officers were escorting Shandy from the home, he began yelling racial slurs and other obscenities. He also threatened them. Both men are charged with battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Shandy’s charges have a repeater enhancer. Both men will make their initial appearance in Fond du Lac County court on August 30th.
WISN
Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Wisconsin mother says she shot home intruder to defend her kids
MILWAUKEE — A mother in Wisconsin said her family is traumatized after a strange man broke into her home and she fatally shot him to defend her children. The mother said she was showering before work Monday when she heard her two children, ages 12 and 14, screaming. Still...
Inmate gets 5 years for striking Waupun officer 20 times in the head
A 33-year-old man in Dodge County was sentenced to five years in prison after prosecutors say he "brutally beat" a correctional officer over medication handouts at Waupun Prison.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca Co. crash leaves one pinned under vehicle, alcohol & speed believed to be factors
UNION, Wis. (WFRV) – A vehicle carrying five people crashed Thursday evening in Waupaca County, and two ended up getting trapped while one was reportedly pinned. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on August 18 around 9 p.m., a report of a crash came in. The crash happened on Hillside road in the Town of Union.
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
wearegreenbay.com
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
wearegreenbay.com
Fiery crash in Hobart near Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A fiery vehicle accident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the Village of Hobart on Thursday. Local 5 News was on the scene as one car was in flames off of the side of the road. The accident occurred near the intersection of Hillcrest Drive and Riverdale Drive.
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities
WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
wearegreenbay.com
65-year-old identified as Packerland Drive homicide victim
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have provided an update on the homicide that happened on Packerland Drive in early August. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the victim of the homicide on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. Ernst was reportedly a resident of an apartment where the incident happened.
seehafernews.com
OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna
OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 Wisconsin human trafficking victims recovered, 8 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Four Wisconsin human trafficking victims were recovered and eight people were arrested during "Operation Cross Country," a nationwide FBI initiative to disrupt human trafficking organizations. The four victims recovered and eight arrested in Wisconsin were among 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses...
