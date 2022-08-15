ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

(GRAPHIC) Seehafer News Breaks Down Citizen Video of Appleton Police Shooting

WARNING – The following story contains a graphic description of a video depicting a police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. Read at your own discretion. Seehafer News has been sent a video of the police officer-involved shooting in Appleton. As a warning, the following description contains graphic details of the...
APPLETON, WI
dailydodge.com

Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home

(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
WATERTOWN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Oshkosh, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
nbc15.com

August 19 marks 30 years since disappearance of Laurie Depies

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 30 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies. Depies was last seen on Aug. 19, 1992. Depies was 20-years-old when she disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the former Town of the Menasha. (It is now known as Fox Crossing.)
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with killing children convicted in jail escape attempt

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been found guilty of attempting to escape from jail. On Aug. 18, Matthew Beyer, 38, pleaded no contest to charges of Taking Hostages/Release w/o Bodily Harm and Attempted Escape- Criminal Arrest. Sentencing is scheduled for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton man arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a 15-year-old girl

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to meet up with a local 15-year-old girl. According to a release, Grant Stamper, 30, was identified after law enforcement answered n online personal ad. Through the investigation, it was determined that Stamper was actively seeking a sexual relationship through a social media app.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Helps Catch an Alleged Thief

A Manitowoc woman was able to help catch a man attempting to break into a vehicle. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were sent to a residence in the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 4:00 this morning (August 19th) to investigate the report. When they arrived they found...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com

Prisoner sentenced after ‘badly beating’ a correctional officer

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old was sentenced on Thursday by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to five years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision, consecutive to any previous sentence, for battery by a prisoner. According to the District Attorney’s Office, on June 8,...
WAUPUN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
FOND DU LAC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Victim rescued, two arrested during Green Bay human trafficking investigation

GREEN BAY — A victim of human trafficking was rescued and two men were arrested during a law enforcement operation Thursday in Green Bay. According to a news release, the city of Green Bay Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day joint operation, focused on identifying and locating victims of human trafficking.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Five hurt in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

911 caller reports himself

Scott T. Secard, 46, Manawa, is charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, a 911 caller reported that her neighbor, Secard, had been talking to her security-cam doorbell around 1 a.m. about a missing girl. Then around 5:30 a.m. he came...
MANAWA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Stephen Joseph Bottcher, 38, Green Bay, bail jumping and possession of THC (2nd offense) on 1/19/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, Sentences are withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) On count 1 only, thirty (30) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in Fond du Lac County uses cornfield to elude authorities

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was able to elude authorities following an early morning police chase in Fond du Lac County that traversed 14.5 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 around 2:30 a.m. a deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on Hwy 26 in Waupun. The deputy reportedly saw a speeding violation.
WAUPUN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy