Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Pilots urge Clay County to address safety issues with proposed RV resort near airport runwayJulie MorganClay County, FL
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies reportZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction
Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.
