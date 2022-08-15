ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palatka, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Palatka, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palatka, FL
Crime & Safety
WCJB

Budweiser semi-truck catches fire, blocking lanes on U.S. 301

LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - All northbound lanes of U.S. 301 were shut down as Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a semi-truck fire. Officials say one southbound lane is also blocked. A semi-truck containing Budweiser products caught fire Thursday evening on Northwest 251st Street, north of Lawtey. Bradford County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Marion County school bus involved in crash

Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, with two senior citizens, and a school bus, carrying two teenagers, crashed around 8:00 AM Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep was travelling north on SW 20th Ave Road, and the bus was behind it. FHP says the Jeep "Was driven off...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident
Action News Jax

Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
PALATKA, FL
First Coast News

Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested in 2021 road rage incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, was arrested last night on a sworn complaint filed following a road rage incident on the I-75 exit ramp at Archer Road at about 2:00 a.m. on November 26, 2021. The sworn complaint alleges that Davis was driving Desiree Mitchell’s car...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles

A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy