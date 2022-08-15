ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bunch of hunting opportunities kick off Aug. 30 and Sep. 1

There are two big days circled on just about every Idaho hunter’s calendar: August 30th and September 1st. Both mark long-awaited season openers ranging from grouse to mule deer. Many of the following seasons open statewide and span well into the winter. Whether you’re an upland bird hunter or...
Hunters should check for wildfires in their hunting areas before their trips

Hunters planning their first trips want to pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. Large fires are common in Idaho and are often burning when archery season opens at the end of August. Fires can created large closure areas that temporarily curb hunters’ access to some areas. To see current area closures and fire boundaries go to Fish and Game’s Idaho Fire Map.
