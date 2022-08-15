Read full article on original website
idaho.gov
A bunch of hunting opportunities kick off Aug. 30 and Sep. 1
There are two big days circled on just about every Idaho hunter’s calendar: August 30th and September 1st. Both mark long-awaited season openers ranging from grouse to mule deer. Many of the following seasons open statewide and span well into the winter. Whether you’re an upland bird hunter or...
idaho.gov
Hunters should check for wildfires in their hunting areas before their trips
Hunters planning their first trips want to pay close attention to fire closures and be prepared to alter their plans if necessary. Large fires are common in Idaho and are often burning when archery season opens at the end of August. Fires can created large closure areas that temporarily curb hunters’ access to some areas. To see current area closures and fire boundaries go to Fish and Game’s Idaho Fire Map.
idaho.gov
Fall Chinook fishing opens Aug. 18, and details are available in the 2022-24 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet
Chinook anglers get another chance to catch one of Idaho’s most prized fish as the fall run is heading toward Idaho and the fishing season opens in many areas on Aug. 18. See full details in the Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet. “Although it is early, the current...
idaho.gov
Snake River Crossing Study underway to find solutions for current and future traffic demands
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and mobility at existing Snake River crossings that connect Twin Falls and Jerome counties. The study will look at a range of alternatives such as improvements to the existing road network, an additional...
