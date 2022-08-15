ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kagstv.com

$50 million grant program announced for ballistic shields in Texas schools

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced a grant program that will fund ballistic shields and travel reimbursements for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. The money comes from $105.5 million, Abbott and state lawmakers set aside after the Uvalde shooting. In the video from Uvalde, you can...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy