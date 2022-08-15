Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Man charged with attempted murder after being accused of stabbing girlfriend at Gainesville Wawa
A 36-year-old man was charged with attempted second degree murder after he was accused of stabbing his girlfriend at a Wawa in Gainesville. On Thursday, shortly before 4 a.m., Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Wawa located on Archer Road in reference to a stabbing incident.
alachuachronicle.com
71-year-old arrested for stalking 17-year-old girl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald Guy Bishop, 71, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with stalking after repeatedly calling a 17-year-old girl who had asked him to stop calling her. Bishop allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim at two restaurants where she works and by phone. The victim contacted law enforcement...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg drug suspect arrested second time in 10 days for running from police
A Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of controlled substance and marijuana as well as resisting arrest after trying to outrun the Leesburg police. Ten days earlier, 40-year-old Tony Goldwire was arrested for running from the police when he was jailed on a drug charge and a weapons violation. He posted bond on those charges five days before his second arrest.
Man reportedly threw gun into woods during traffic stop
Authorities said they found an Interlachen man in possession of a variety of burglary equipment after he reportedly swerved into a ditch Thursday night. According to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office…
'I ain't worried, I got my gun here:' Bodycam video shows Bradford deputy pulling gun on pregnant mother
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla — Bradford County Deputy Jacob Desue has been forced to resign due to his actions during a traffic stop Friday. In video obtained by First Coast News, Desue is seen pulling a gun on a pregnant Ebony Washington in front of her children. "I ain't worried,...
17-year-old arrested after bringing firearm to Columbia High School, sheriff’s office says
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after deputies say he brought a firearm to Columbia High School. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that led deputies to find the teen in the parking lot of the school. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
mycbs4.com
Starke man arrested on a $1.75 million warrant
The Starke Police Department (SPD), along with the United States Marshals, made an arrest today, Aug. 19th, for a man with a $1.75 million arrest warrant. SPD Assistant Public Information Officer, Detective Hunter Redding, says officers responded to the 900 bock of E Thomas St. on July 14th, in reference to a battery in progress.
alachuachronicle.com
Pair of 18-year-olds arrested for carjacking at Food Max
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willonte Derrion Dunn and Artavis J. Mallary, Jr., both 18, were arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint at the Food Max on E. University Avenue. The victim reported that he was walking out of the store at 1304 E. University Avenue at...
Florida deputy holds pregnant mom at gunpoint for speeding, report says
A Florida deputy handed in his badge after a dramatic video showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop in Bradford County last week, according to reports.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested in 2021 road rage incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, was arrested last night on a sworn complaint filed following a road rage incident on the I-75 exit ramp at Archer Road at about 2:00 a.m. on November 26, 2021. The sworn complaint alleges that Davis was driving Desiree Mitchell’s car...
alachuachronicle.com
Security guard arrested for threatening man with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Jeffrey Hamilton-Tacinelli, 23, was arrested early this morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a man. The victim reported that he was on the phone at Gainesville Place Apartments when Hamilton-Tacinelli threatened to shoot him...
Bradford County deputy resigns after video shows pregnant Jacksonville mother handcuffed at gunpoint
Bradford County, Fla. — A deputy with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office is seen on video holding a Jacksonville mother at gunpoint before handcuffing her during a traffic stop for a speeding violation. Cell phone video taken by the mother’s child shows the intense traffic stop. The deputy...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of molesting boy told him he had baby chickens to feed in his house
OCALA, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested Monday on charges of molestation and attempted sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies said they responded to the Golden Hills Mobile Home Park on West Highway...
Police find suspected car involved in Eastside murder; family of 38-year-old father seeking answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said investigators have found the car involved in the murder of Connell Smalls. Family members identified the 38-year-old who was gunned down on A. Phillip Randolph Boulevard this past weekend. “I didn’t want it to be true,” Smalls’ mother, Rae Young,...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles
A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
JSO looking for suspect who shot man multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 50s was shot multiple times in Northwest Jacksonville on Friday, police say. Now the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person who shot the man. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction
Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.
WCJB
Columbia High School student charged after bringing gun on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School resource deputies at Columbia High School arrested a student after he brought a gun to school. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say that deputies and administration found 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland in the school parking lot with the gun. Deputies at the school received...
