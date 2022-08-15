ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interlachen, FL

alachuachronicle.com

71-year-old arrested for stalking 17-year-old girl

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ronald Guy Bishop, 71, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with stalking after repeatedly calling a 17-year-old girl who had asked him to stop calling her. Bishop allegedly repeatedly contacted the victim at two restaurants where she works and by phone. The victim contacted law enforcement...
GAINESVILLE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg drug suspect arrested second time in 10 days for running from police

A Leesburg man was arrested Wednesday night for possession of controlled substance and marijuana as well as resisting arrest after trying to outrun the Leesburg police. Ten days earlier, 40-year-old Tony Goldwire was arrested for running from the police when he was jailed on a drug charge and a weapons violation. He posted bond on those charges five days before his second arrest.
LEESBURG, FL
Action News Jax

‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Starke man arrested on a $1.75 million warrant

The Starke Police Department (SPD), along with the United States Marshals, made an arrest today, Aug. 19th, for a man with a $1.75 million arrest warrant. SPD Assistant Public Information Officer, Detective Hunter Redding, says officers responded to the 900 bock of E Thomas St. on July 14th, in reference to a battery in progress.
STARKE, FL
#Violent Crime
alachuachronicle.com

Pair of 18-year-olds arrested for carjacking at Food Max

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Willonte Derrion Dunn and Artavis J. Mallary, Jr., both 18, were arrested last night after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint at the Food Max on E. University Avenue. The victim reported that he was walking out of the store at 1304 E. University Avenue at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested in 2021 road rage incident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terrance Delvion Kalip Davis, 31, was arrested last night on a sworn complaint filed following a road rage incident on the I-75 exit ramp at Archer Road at about 2:00 a.m. on November 26, 2021. The sworn complaint alleges that Davis was driving Desiree Mitchell’s car...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Security guard arrested for threatening man with gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Jeffrey Hamilton-Tacinelli, 23, was arrested early this morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly pointing a gun at a man. The victim reported that he was on the phone at Gainesville Place Apartments when Hamilton-Tacinelli threatened to shoot him...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after being accused of stealing two vehicles

A 36-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing two vehicles. On Tuesday, MCSO deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 6820 SE Maricamp Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact...
OCALA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL
WCJB

Columbia High School student charged after bringing gun on campus

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - School resource deputies at Columbia High School arrested a student after he brought a gun to school. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say that deputies and administration found 17-year-old Nicholas Moreland in the school parking lot with the gun. Deputies at the school received...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

