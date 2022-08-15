ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Interactive Selfie Museum The Black Hair Experience Is Now In Brooklyn

By Joce Blake
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xCRI_0hIHdUZq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAG44_0hIHdUZq00

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake


As an extreme lover of Black hair , I was thrilled to hear that the interactive selfie museum, The Black Hair Experience, was making its way to New York — to Brooklyn specifically. The pop-up art exhibit is comprised of a series of Instagrammable spaces, all in the name of celebrating Black hair. To know me is to know that I love expressing myself through my hair because it’s the perfect way to pay homage to my ancestors.

Founders and friends Alisha Brooks and Elizabeth Davis believe their exhibit “transforms nostalgic moments of shared experiences into Instagrammable spaces that connect visitors to moments from their childhood, the vibrancy of hair in the present day and create memories for them to cherish in the future.” They already have TBHE experiences across the country in Austin, Atlanta, the DMV, LA, and now Brooklyn, so be prepared to indulge in diversified installations no matter where you visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZ1GO_0hIHdUZq00

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake


Walking into the Brooklyn experience, I immediately felt the love. Imagine wall-to-wall Black women celebrating the beauty of their coils with pure joy. From the interactive Black hair definition wall to the installation jam-packed with durags to the walls covered with Hype Hair magazine covers, the nostalgia and pride were so real. When every Black woman saw the hot comb on the stove, you could sense the PTSD of that classic shared experience.

One digital creator, @africancreature, said, “It was amazing. We need more activations like these. Freeing, inspiring, and motivating!” More digital creators and influencers like Skylar Marshai, Shema Love, Eni Popoola, and Tiarra Dickens showed up. They matched the invigorating energy of the exhibits in their fly fits and dope hair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmJ6T_0hIHdUZq00

Source: Joce Blake / Joce Blake


“Being surrounded by beautiful black women celebrating our hair was such an empowering and cherished experience,” blogger Erin Cunninghan told us. And we couldn’t agree more.

Enjoy this experience by heading to 630 Flushing Avenue, Suite #115, Brooklyn, NY 11206. They are located in the Pfizer Building in the Williamsburg neighborhood. General Admission is $32, and VIP Admission: is $52.00, which includes a swag bag. Snag your tickets here !

DON’T MISS…

Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair On TikTok And Our Girl Has Inchessssss

Doja Cat Shaves Her Hair And Eyebrows Explaining ‘I Just Do Not Like To Have Hair’

Issa Rae Gives Hair And Style Envy On The Cover Of Variety Magazine

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hair#Natural Hair#Selfies#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art Exhibit#Interactive Selfie Museum#Instagrammable#Tbhe#Dmv#Hype Hair#Africancreature
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
730
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy