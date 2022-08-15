Read full article on original website
Richard’s Rainwater Announces New Distribution at Sprouts and Expanded Offerings at Whole Foods Market
AUSTIN, Texas— Richard’s Rainwater, the nation’s leader in capturing and bottling pure rainwater, announces exciting retail growth. Richard’s Rainwater is now available in Sprouts Farmers Market locations across Arizona, California and Nevada. The nation’s first FDA approved cloud-to-bottle company, Richard’s Rainwater captures newly fallen rain and...
Greenbar Distillery Adds ‘UnSpritz’ to Portfolio of RTDs
LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Greenbar Distillery, Los Angeles’ first distillery since Prohibition and home to the world’s largest portfolio of USDA certified organic spirits, has created a non-alcoholic version of its popular Hibiscus Spritz. The new Hibiscus “UnSpritz” will roll out in select Whole Foods locations in California, Colorado, Texas and Mid-Atlantic States later this month.
Cathead Distillery Introduces One of the Oldest Barrel-Aged Gins
Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is thrilled to announce the release of three age statements of their award-winning Bristow Gin, including a 1-, 4-, and 7-year Barrel Aged Reserve. Aged in brand new American Oak barrels, the gin’s signature blend of botanicals evolves as the oak imparts both character and depth to the recipe through an infusion of citrus, caramel, cardamom, and vanilla.
