Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is thrilled to announce the release of three age statements of their award-winning Bristow Gin, including a 1-, 4-, and 7-year Barrel Aged Reserve. Aged in brand new American Oak barrels, the gin’s signature blend of botanicals evolves as the oak imparts both character and depth to the recipe through an infusion of citrus, caramel, cardamom, and vanilla.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO