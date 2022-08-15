The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Move aside, Netflix, said Mark Sweney in The Guardian, Disney is the new king of streaming. Less than three years after "the serendipitous launch of Disney+ at the start of the pandemic," the entertainment giant's three streaming properties — Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ — have amassed a total of 222 million subscribers, surpassing Netflix. In the global streaming wars, "content is king," and Disney laid the groundwork for its domination with "a multibillion-dollar buying spree" in the mid-2000s. It's now "home to many of the world's biggest and most-coveted franchises" after purchasing Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm's Star Wars and Indiana Jones in 2012, and then 21st Century Fox in 2018. The building out of Disney+ since 2019 and its breakneck pursuit of users hasn't come cheap. Since its launch, the streaming service has cost the company more than $7 billion.

