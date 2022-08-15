ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Believe The Hype: What’s Next For Nicole Linton After The Fatal Los Angeles Crash & More

By @Djxo313
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWIZW_0hIHa6cG00

Source: dj xo / The Morning Hustle

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

ICYMI we tapped in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into the Nicole Linton case, the Houston based travel nurse who killed six people in a fiery crash. Donald Trumps recent home raid by the FBI and more. Catch Believe The Hype every Friday at 7:10 am on The Morning Hustle.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Pizza Place in California

A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
Local
California Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment

Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
HOUSTON, TX
foxla.com

Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - After six months, authorities have determined the cause of death for actress Lindsey Pearlman who was found dead in the Hollywood Hills. Some of Pearlman’s credits include "Empire," "General Hospital," and "Selena: The Series." On Feb. 18, the 43-year-old actress was found dead in a car...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man critically wounded

LOS ANGELES – Police Thursday were seeking two suspects who shot and critically wounded a man in the Gramercy Park area of South Los Angeles. Details leading up to the shooting were unclear, but Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee said the two suspects approached the victim – – identified only as a man in his 20s — about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South Manhattan Place and West 91st Street, where one of the suspects shot the man before both fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Fbi#Tiktok
foxla.com

Snoop Dogg announces ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

LOS ANGELES - Hip hop icon and Long Beach native, Snoop Dogg, announced he’s getting into the breakfast business. The entrepreneur is set to release a new cereal called "Snoop Loopz," and Master P said it’s "the best-tasting cereal in the game." It’s unknown when the colorful cereal...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Caught on Camera Fighting Teen Outside Valencia Coffee Shop

LA County Sheriff's deputies in Santa Clarita said they’re looking for a man seen on videotape fighting with a teenage boy outside a Valencia shopping plaza Tuesday. The video is going viral, and it shows the adult fighting with a teenage boy in the parking lot of the Hanna Savannah coffee shop in Valencia.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
foxla.com

Anne Heche's cause of death revealed

LOS ANGELES - Actress Anne Heche died from smoke inhalation and "thermal injuries" according to a new report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office released Wednesday. Heche crashed her 2020 Mini Cooper into a Mar Vista home back on Aug. 5. The impact set the building on fire....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Inside one LA woman’s decision to die with 'dignity'

California’s End of Life Option Act allows some patients with terminal illness to end their lives with a fatal dose of medication. That was the choice Gabriella Walsh made after being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. LA Times reporter Marisa Gerber and photojournalist Dania Maxwell shared her story, capturing the final weeks of her life. They joined host Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating

Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Randy’s Donuts Is Now Slinging Famous Doughnuts 24/7 in Las Vegas

California’s 70-year-old Randy’s Donuts now has a new doughnut shop in Las Vegas. The original location in Inglewood is known in equal parts for its appearances in movies like Iron Man 2 and Mars Attacks!, its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign, and for its hand-made fluffy doughnuts. Like its predecessor, the new location at 2170 S. Rainbow Boulevard has a drive-thru and is slinging sprinkle iced cake, chocolate iced cruller, and maple doughnuts topped with churros 24 hours a day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
foxla.com

Rams fan arrested in SoFi Stadium assault of 49ers fan pleads not guilty

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - A man arrested in connection with an assault at SoFi Stadium earlier this year that left a San Francisco 49ers fan in a medically-induced coma pleaded not guilty Wednesday, claiming self-defense. Bryan Alexis Cifuentes Rossell, 33, was arrested on one count of battery with serious bodily injury...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Man caught on video destroying street vendor stand in Woodland Hills with an ax

A man was caught on video destroying a street vendor stand in Woodland Hills with an ax, but no arrests were made — even though police say this is not the first time this man has gone after a street vendor.Reports of a "man with an ax" at about 8 p.m. Monday sent Los Angeles police officers to the corner of Dumetz and Canoga in Woodland Hills, where witnesses said a man had gone after a fruit vendor's stand. The vendor whose stand was being attacked was not hurt.Video shows the man destroying a folding table and a multi-colored umbrella...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

456
Followers
573
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy