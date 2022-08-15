Read full article on original website
Related
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s soccer beats Iowa, Margueritte Aozasa makes college coaching debut
It is the start of a new era in Westwood. In coach Margueritte Aozasa’s debut, No. 13 UCLA women’s soccer (1-0) defeated Iowa (0-1) by a score of 1-0 at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. Thursday night marked Aozasa’s first career victory as a collegiate head coach. Aozasa said...
dailybruin.com
UCLA football looks to revamp pass defense with Bill McGovern at helm
After his team ranked near the bottom of the country in passing defense last season, coach Chip Kelly has a clear message for 2022. “We need to do a better job in pass defense,” Kelly said. UCLA football’s defense, led by then-defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro, ranked 107th in the...
Comments / 0