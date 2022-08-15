Georgetown Co. school board election filing closes, 1 of 4 seats uncontested

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT NOTICE OF HEARING 2021-CP-10-3085 Kathy D. Burns, Plaintiff, vs. Heirs of J. B. Maxwell, Damon Fordham, Carol Cummings, Debbie Maxwell, Elizabeth I. Maxwell, Angela Maxwell, Leroy M. Maxwell, III, Joy Maxwell, Shameku Maxwell, Belinda Tufele, Miranda Isaacs, Mae Scott Hall, Albert Singleton, Robert Singleton, Paulette Fields Singleton, Danielle Singleton, Javonne Singleton, Andres D. Singleton, Jr., Charles L. Jones AKA Jimal Abdur-Rheim, JoAnne Horlback Singleton, Nathaniel Singleton, Jr., Maurice Singleton, TaWanda Singleton, Raymond Howard, Jr., Lillian Freeman, Abraham Scott, Barbara Smith, Larry Scott, Marion Scott, Vermell Scott, Wanda Cureton, Carolyn Anderson, Terry Scott, Harvey Scott, Shawn Lamont Singleton, Deidra Scott Holmes, John Doe and Jane Doe, whose true names are unknown and fictitious names designating infants, persons under disability, incompetents, imprisoned, or those persons in the military, if any; and also all other persons, know or whose true names are unknown, claiming any right, title, interest in, or lien upon the real estate described in the Complaint here in. TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED: A hearing will be held to quiet title to the subject property on September 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. before the Master in Equity for Charleston County located at 100 Broad Street, Charleston, SC. s/ John F. Knobeloch John Knobeloch, attorney for Plaintiff King & Knobeloch, P.C. 808 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 884-3670 AD# 2016424.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO