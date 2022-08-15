Georgetown Co. school board election filing closes, 1 of 4 seats uncontested

Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
Georgetown Planning Commission rejects 2 development plans following residential complaints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Council chambers packed Georgetown County’s planning commission meeting Thursday night as residents expressed concerns about two new housing projects on Pawleys Island. The meeting lasted close to four hours with a majority of that time being used for public comment. The main concern heading...
live5news.com
Kennedy to comply with attorney general’s letter on school board meetings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent will comply with the state’s attorney general’s request for an explanation of potential Freedom of Information Act violations. The potential violations stem from Charleston County School Board meetings on July 18. “With respect to the allegation against...
Florence County Council rescinds vote to put Confederate statue on public property
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Council on Thursday unanimously rescinded its vote to put a Confederate statue on public property. Council received outrage from the public and the Florence Branch of the NAACP after its decision last month to put a statue of William W. Harllee and his daughter, Florence in the […]
The Post and Courier
WCSD board member sends unauthorized letter to state asking for date of local control
A Williamsburg County School Board member sent an unauthorized letter to the S.C Department of Education the day after he accused the state of having a hidden agenda. Martin Cunningham sent a July 26 letter addressed to State Superintendent Molly Spearman asking for a specific date of when the state will hand back control of the Williamsburg County School District to the local board. The letter was obtained by The News in an email.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
counton2.com
Charleston city leaders honor Doscher family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A family that has owned Lowcountry grocery stores for nearly 150 years is being celebrated by Charleston leaders. On Tuesday, Mayor John Tecklenburg proclaimed Aug. 16 as “Doscher’s Grocery Store Day” in the City of Charleston. A household name for more than...
WMBF
SCDOT looks to change design of one Myrtle Beach intersection, wants public input
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A busy intersection in Myrtle Beach could be getting a new, innovative design to help improve safety. The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to convert the Highway 501 and Cannon Road intersection to a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI). The SCDOT describes an RCI...
The Post and Courier
Lawsuits claim town of Andrews failed to pay for work on municipal complex
ANDREWS — Three lawsuits were filed in July against the town of Andrews and the design-build division of Columbia-based general contractor GMK Associates, two alleging a breach of contact for services on the town's municipal complex project. Florence-based Cayce Company, Conway-based Spann Roofing and Sheet Metal and Richland County-based...
live5news.com
Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Take a glimpse into Charleston classrooms on the first day of school
The sound of squeaking new sneakers and hushed giggles filled Charleston County schools' hallways as about 50,000 students kicked off the new school year on Aug. 17. As students started class, district officials gathered in the media center at Pinehurst Elementary ready to give an overview of what this year will look like.
The Post and Courier
North Charleston's Liberty Hill takes lead in Charleston County's $3M home repair effort
NORTH CHARLESTON — For more than a century, the city's oldest neighborhood has set the standard locally for civic engagement and community empowerment. Now, once again, Liberty Hill is demonstrating to communities across Charleston County how they can effectively convince elected officials to invest funds into the neighborhoods. The...
The Post and Courier
Goose Creek to break ground on Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April
GOOSE CREEK — Officials unveiled details Aug. 16 for a planned $4 million amphitheater at the municipal complex, a project they hope will bring more concerts and events to the growing city. Goose Creek will break ground on the Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater in April, Mayor Greg Habib said.
WMBF
Responding to a need: State law requires ‘988′ on the back of student ID’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On July 16, 2022, “988″ became the new crisis lifeline, nationwide. But two weeks before the change, a new South Carolina specific law went into effect, requiring all schools, that offer grades 7-12, to add “988″ and at least one other crisis resource on the back of school-issued identification cards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County breaks ground on $12M Oakbrook Library in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE — Dorchester County officials broke ground Aug. 18 for the planned Oakbrook Library. Located on Bacon’s Bridge Road, right across from Ashley River Park, the library will be 20,000 square feet and is estimated will cost around $12 million to build. It will triple the amount of...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Added height for 'architectural merit' was a good idea — that hasn't worked
We're pleased that Charleston City Council finally seems poised to grapple with the contentious issue of whether its zoning code should allow some new buildings in the city's historic district to get an extra floor because their proposed design has "architectural merit." We urge council to rewrite the current rule but would caution against doing away with it entirely.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to increase enforcement in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement in Marion County over the next two days to combat crashes. On Thursday and Friday, the SCDPS will increase enforcement along the following roads in Marion County: US-76, US-378, US-501 and US-301, according to a news release. There have been […]
counton2.com
Lowcountry Rapid Transit receives federal approval to begin engineering phase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Rapid Transit (LCRT) is one step closer to becoming a reality after receiving federal approval to enter the engineering phase. The project would be South Carolina’s first mass transit infrastructure project, placing a 21.3-mile rapid bus route along US 78 and US 52 (Rivers Avenue).
Coastal Observer
Townhouse plans draw threat of suit over density
A citizens group is prepared to mount a legal challenge if Georgetown County approves two townhouse developments in the Parkersville community with a total of 109 units. “If it’s approved as-is, I think I can safely say we would appeal it,” said Cindy Person, attorney for Keep It Green.
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - Heirs of J. B. Maxwell
STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON COURT OF COMMON PLEAS NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT NOTICE OF HEARING 2021-CP-10-3085 Kathy D. Burns, Plaintiff, vs. Heirs of J. B. Maxwell, Damon Fordham, Carol Cummings, Debbie Maxwell, Elizabeth I. Maxwell, Angela Maxwell, Leroy M. Maxwell, III, Joy Maxwell, Shameku Maxwell, Belinda Tufele, Miranda Isaacs, Mae Scott Hall, Albert Singleton, Robert Singleton, Paulette Fields Singleton, Danielle Singleton, Javonne Singleton, Andres D. Singleton, Jr., Charles L. Jones AKA Jimal Abdur-Rheim, JoAnne Horlback Singleton, Nathaniel Singleton, Jr., Maurice Singleton, TaWanda Singleton, Raymond Howard, Jr., Lillian Freeman, Abraham Scott, Barbara Smith, Larry Scott, Marion Scott, Vermell Scott, Wanda Cureton, Carolyn Anderson, Terry Scott, Harvey Scott, Shawn Lamont Singleton, Deidra Scott Holmes, John Doe and Jane Doe, whose true names are unknown and fictitious names designating infants, persons under disability, incompetents, imprisoned, or those persons in the military, if any; and also all other persons, know or whose true names are unknown, claiming any right, title, interest in, or lien upon the real estate described in the Complaint here in. TO THE DEFENDANTS ABOVE NAMED: A hearing will be held to quiet title to the subject property on September 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. before the Master in Equity for Charleston County located at 100 Broad Street, Charleston, SC. s/ John F. Knobeloch John Knobeloch, attorney for Plaintiff King & Knobeloch, P.C. 808 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 (843) 884-3670 AD# 2016424.
The Post and Courier
Fentanyl poses danger to Georgetown County residents
I was invited to a Kickoff meeting last Tuesday, sponsored by a group of concerned citizens, to discuss public awareness of a problem which we have been hearing about on a daily basis for the last 20 months. To say that what I heard was a terrible shock doesn’t begin to describe the emotions that I felt for the hour and a half that I spent being educated about Fentanyl and the impact it is having on our county and municipalities.
The Post and Courier
Ivybrook Academy opens its doors to Berkeley County
The rapidly-growing Ivybrook Academy continues to extend its reach beyond its existing 50 campuses throughout the country, as it recently opened its newest location on Aug. 15 at 2119 North Main Street in Summerville, near Carnes Crossroads. The renowned half-day preschool made its opening official on Aug.16 by hosting a...
Comments / 0