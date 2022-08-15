ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
recipesgram.com

Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)

Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Mashed

Peachy Dump Cake Recipe

While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie

This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
recipesgram.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
recipesgram.com

Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake

This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only

If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
Popculture

Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled

Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
New York Culture

Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items

Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Mashed

Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
BGR.com

Chocolate candy recall: Check your pantry for these potentially dangerous chocolates

A manufacturing issue at a Wilbur’s plant led to milk chocolate almonds being packaged into Milk Chocolate Blueberries bags, eventually triggering a recall. People who are allergic to almonds and consume the chocolate candy from the recalled lot risk developing allergic reactions that can be deadly. That’s because the Milk Chocolate Blueberries packages do not list almonds as ingredients. As a result, people allergic to almonds might have unknowingly purchased the product.
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
TheStreet

Pizza Hut Goes Beyond Pizza with New Menu Items

Pizza Hut (YUM) , famous for its delicious pizza combinations like Pepperoni Pan Pizza and Large Edge Works Pizza (both the most ordered items), announced on July 27, 2022 that it will be releasing new menu items. Some will be sold domestically in the United States and some globally in Australia. Regardless of where these items will be released, they are undoubtedly unique from what the brand typically offers.
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
RECIPES

