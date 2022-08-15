Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
2nd teen charged in fatal shooting of Summerville woman at Bridgeview Apartments
A second teenager has been arrested in a woman's fatal shooting last week at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. The 16-year-old boy was held Aug. 18 at the Charleston County jail on charges of murder and armed robbery, Charleston police Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said. His arrest comes the day after another boy, age 15, was arrested on the same charges in the killing of Jasmine Benjamin.
live5news.com
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
The Post and Courier
Pair arrested in Summerville homicide
A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
live5news.com
Father of missing woman arrested, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
wfxb.com
Juvenile Killed in Conway Shooting Identified by Coroner
The Horry County Coroner has identified the juvenile that was killed in the shooting in Conway on Saturday afternoon we’ve been updating you about throughout the week. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the boy as 14 year old Christopher Garrett. Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home on Bear Bluff Road. According to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a 13 year old boy was also shot at but was not hit or injured during the incident. The suspect was detained, had a detention hearing yesterday and will remain in custody for 10 days until the next hearing. The suspect is charged with murder in connection to the death of the 14 year old and attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the 13 year old. Horry County Police are handling the investigation.
WMBF
Increase in drug arrests prompts 15th Circuit solicitor to crack down on offenders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said drug-related arrests and cases are keeping his office busy. Just within the past couple of days, the solicitor’s office has announced that two men will face lengthy prison sentences in connection to drug charges. Corey Rutledge was sentenced...
The Post and Courier
Charleston teen charged in slaying at Bridgeview Apartments
A 15-year-old boy faces murder and armed robbery charges in a woman's fatal shooting at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. Charleston police found Jasmine Benjamin, 31, around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in a breezeway at the apartments on North Romney Street. The Summerville woman died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested for ‘unlawful conduct toward a child’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported observing inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children. The Horry County Police Department arrested Megan Nicole Sallee, 22, Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child. The report gathered by the Horry...
wpde.com
Person in custody possibly in connection to Florence County homicide, deputy says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has been arrested Wednesday night in the area of Highway 76 at I-95 in Florence County possibly in connection with a homicide that happened near Timmonsville, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Major Mike Nunn...
live5news.com
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
wfxb.com
Three Myrtle Beach Residents Sentenced After Stealing from the Government
Two family members from Myrtle Beach were sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the government and a third was sentenced to probation yesterday. 48 year old Donna Karakatsani was sentenced to two years behind bars, her 29 year old son Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and the step-father 54 year old Todor Milkov Stoenchev was sentenced to five years of probation. The family stole over $500,000 from the government by filing false tax returns and stealing stimulus checks. The IRS began investigating the family in 2020.
WECT
Man charged with stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for allegedly stealing from several vehicles in Tabor City. Per a CCSO release, the incidents happened between July 18 and August 1. One incident involved two guns being stolen from a person’s vehicles, while another just had money and an air freshener stolen. Surveillance footage showing what the sheriff’s office say is the suspect was gathered in connection to the theft of a handgun from another vehicle. The Tabor City Police Department noticed someone matching the description of a previous victim, but a suspect wasn’t arrested until August 6.
The Post and Courier
2nd teen in custody after slain man's body found in burning shed in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — Another teen has been charged in the slaying of a man whose charred body was found last month in a burning shed. Cooper Lee Hawkins was charged Aug. 11 with murder in the killing of Rayvonta Deas. He is being held without bail at the Berkeley County jail.
Police arrest man after stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Tuesday morning in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the K&D Mart off Remount Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a disturbance. When police arrived, they found a […]
columbuscountynews.com
Cocaine Dealer Headed for Prison
A latecomer to the narcotics sweep that led to multiple arrests in 2019 has been sentenced to 29 to 53 months in prison. Justin Emmanuel “Waldo” McKvian, 32, was convicted of sale and delivery of cocaine, and possession for sale and delivery of the drug. A jury handed down the verdict Aug. 10.
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
Woman found guilty of burglarizing Hurricane Florence evacuees
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Monday announced that a Charleston County jury found 42-year-old Sheena Shanay Alston guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month. In court, prosecutors said the […]
WMBF
Trial date set for woman accused in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ death
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A trial date has been set for the woman accused in the death of “Baby Boy Horry.”. Horry County Clerk of Courts Renee Elvis confirmed the trial for Jennifer Lynn Sahr is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Horry County Courthouse. On Dec. 4,...
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to increase enforcement in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement in Marion County over the next two days to combat crashes. On Thursday and Friday, the SCDPS will increase enforcement along the following roads in Marion County: US-76, US-378, US-501 and US-301, according to a news release. There have been […]
WMBF
Horry County coroner identifies victim in fatal teen shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the juvenile victim in the fatal shooting on Saturday. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway. Horry County police said the shooting took place...
