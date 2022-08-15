The University Community Planning Group (UCPG) will meet via Zoom at 6 PM on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. This is a public meeting and all are invited to attend. The July 12 agenda and Zoom information is available at the bottom of this post and is also available on the Planning Group website at https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/community/profiles/university/agendas.

