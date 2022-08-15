ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dotheshore.com

Island Hopping: August 19 – 26

– Welcome back to Island Hopping! This week, we’re heading to the Wildwood Farmer’s Market, to North Wildwood for killer bagels, and to Cape May for breezy live entertainment. This week has fewer ‘special events’ than last week, but there’s still a lot to do as summer continues...
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town

There are a handful of Jersey Shore towns with boardwalks and kitschy, seasonal motels up and down the coastline. There are other towns with boardwalks without all of the pizza shops, t-shirt and novelty stores and amusement rides. They just have quiet boardwalks for people looking to exercise or just enjoy the view of the Atlantic Ocean.
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

2022 Best of Cape May

Vote Now: 2022 Best of Cape May click this: https://form.jotform.com/222085115403141?session=JF-S4L-n7OaG7w5&stoken=JF-IL2NySUu-11&jumpToPage=2. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape...
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wildwood, NJ
Entertainment
Wildwood, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Wildwood, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Shepherd
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City’s Jitney Ridership “Mixed,” But Promising Overall

Ocean City’s new jitney program this summer is producing promising results for the Boardwalk loop, but only low ridership on the route serving the downtown shopping district on Asbury Avenue. Ridership figures show that a total of 6,715 passengers rode the Boardwalk route through July 24. On average, there...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Family finds rare lavender pearl that could be worth thousands in appetizer at Rehoboth Beach restaurant

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) - Summer means lots of time at the shore, and what's better after a long beach day than a seafood dinner? Well, one local man got a lot more in his order than he asked for, and turns out it could be worth a lot! A family, while eating at Salt Air in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, found a purple pearl in a clam. "It was towards the end of the bowl and I felt something kind of hard and when we looked down I thought it was a piece of shell or something but saw this purple little...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Signing#Shamrock Cafe
987thecoast.com

Dog Rescued From Fire in North Wildwood Wednesday Night

Fire crews from the Wildwoods responded to a fire at 1600 Ocean Avenue in North Wildwood Wednesday night. According to the Wildwood Fire Department, the fire was contained to a single unit. A family dog was rescued from the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo and...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Cape Gazette

High tides wash over areas of Rehoboth Beach

High tide and heavy winds joined forces to overwash large sections of Rehoboth Beach Aug. 17. Photos taken by bystanders show water all the way to the sand fencing, and tidal pools up and down the beach. Becky Brasington Clark of Baltimore said, “I have been coming to Rehoboth since...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NJ.com

Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) – South Jersey Gas will be continuing a gas main renewal in Gloucester Township from Monday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 26. There will be a full road closure New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Williamstown-Erial Road and Jarvis Road for the duration of the project. “Since crews will...
CAMDEN, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Housing Complex Getting $1.1M. Renovation

A formerly drab public housing complex that occupies a prominent spot in downtown Ocean City is getting a makeover – both inside and out. The five-story Bayview Manor building owned by the Ocean City Housing Authority has already received a new roof, windows and a new facade to brighten up what had been a dreary exterior.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Man killed in Egg Harbor Township shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Egg Harbor Township early Friday morning. Police responded to 6805 Delilah Road just after 4 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The address is a warehouse. The man, whose name...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy