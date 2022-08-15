Read full article on original website
Related
saucemagazine.com
You need to try these 7 St. Louis-area Indian restaurants
When I go to Indian restaurants, I immediately assess them based on a few menu staples: naan that’s fluffy and seasoned; well-made lentil dishes; cooling raita, a yogurt sauce with a hint of tang; and the rice has to be perfect – hot, not too soft, and with a bit of spice to give it some aroma. In my mom’s Indian kitchen, she only cooks vegetarian dishes, so it’s what I like to order most at Indian restaurants. Here are seven St. Louis spots I keep returning to. While it’s not food made by mom, they each remind me in some way of home.
feastmagazine.com
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: August 19-21
Shop local St. Louis businesses at the Pat Connolly Tavern, check out a beer and art festival on Cherokee Street or taste-test St. Louis barbecue, beer and whiskey in Maplewood this weekend. Friday. “Join us for our third event of the year. The trucks scheduled to attend are The Sweet...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Ted Drewes Has Been a Legend for 93 Years
Travis Dillon, owner of legendary St. Louis custard chain Ted Drewes, can be found most days inside the Chippewa shop. More likely than not, he'll be mixing custard base alongside the rest of the employees — nearly all of whom are at least a few decades younger than him.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Things To Do In St. Louis This Weekend, August 19 to August 21
St. Louis knows how to party, and it's time to show off those skills this weekend. Find yourself with a disco fever, hit up a new block party (courtesy of the RFT and Schlafly Beer) or maybe even blast off to the past with a 2010s dance party. The city is your oyster this weekend. Just reach out and take it. Don't forget to check out some arts events during the week, though:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food And Wine Selects Missouri’s Best Snack. Have You Had These?
When it comes to having a snack, so many options come to mind. Pretzels, potato chips. nuts, fruit snacks, protein bars, and sweets come to mind. How could someone make a decision on what is the best? Well apparently Food & Wine has made their decision on the best snack in the state of Missouri. I have never had them, but now I want them.
FOX2now.com
Love is in the art at the Saint Louis Art Fair
ST. LOUIS — For the 29th year, the Saint Louis Art Fair is in downtown Clayton. This St. Louis tradition hosts the top artists from around the country. This year you will get to see over 180 artists, including some from St. Louis. Plus sip on some wine eats...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Scattered showers and storms
High in the low 80s today. Scattered showers and storms come in throughout the day. It'll be windy.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Boxing Tournament in North St. Louis to Honor City's Rich History
Laura Hughes didn’t come back to St. Louis to run an amateur boxing event. She came back to bring people to The Ville. She came back, specifically, to create a master plan for portions of The Ville, to rehab homes and to help develop the area that she grew up in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The London Tea Room Is Leaving Tower Grove South
The London Tea room, a bakery and cafe that offers afternoon teas, is moving from its Tower Grove South location to the Downtown West neighborhood this fall. "I'm excited to be in the middle of something really amazing!" owner Jackie James said in a statement. James took over the London Tea Room from her parents in June. "With the new soccer stadium opening next year and all the new developments in the area, we're happy to get in on the ground floor of St. Louis' next fashionable neighborhood."
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Rock Star Tacos Serves Up Smiles [PHOTOS]
From the "Poutina Turner" to the "Thai Your Mother Down" to the "There Goes My Gyro," the dishes at Rock Star Tacos are as funny as they are tasty. Read Cheryl Baehr's review: "St. Louis' Rock Star Tacos Serves Spec-taco-lar Fare"
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Warm sunshine Friday, storms Saturday
Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with warm afternoon temperatures. A cold front will approach around midnight and could bring a few showers.
Two men shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two men were shot and killed Thursday night in south St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Minnesota Avenue at Winnebago Street. It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. It is also unknown if a suspect is in custody related to this incident. FOX […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RFT (Riverfront Times)
City Museum Founder Bob Cassilly's House For Sale [PHOTOS]
Bob Cassilly is a St. Louis legend and now you can own a little piece of what he left behind when he died in 2011. As the founder and visionary behind the City Museum, Bob Cassilly gave St. Louis with a treasure that we’ll appreciate for years. He was also the artist behind the sculptures of turtles at Turtle Park in Dogtown, the apple chairs in Webster Groves and more.
constructforstl.org
Upscale, 144-Unit Multi-Family Community in Lake Saint Louis to Begin Construction
Land has closed on a 7.8-acre lot at Technology Drive visible off Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis where the upscale, 144-unit multi-family community will begin construction in August. Located on the long-vacant lot of a former plant nursery, the attractive, amenity-rich development will break ground and is scheduled to complete December 2023. This is the fifth multi-family community that developer Mia Rose Holdings is currently bringing to St. Charles County and the third in partnership with St. Louis-based Midas Capital. Sister-company Midas Construction is the general contractor for this and Mia Rose Holdings developments in Dardenne Prairie and St. Peters. The architect is Rosemann & Associates, P.C. The property manager will be 2B Residential.
10K square-foot Town and Country stunner for sale
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Town and Country is home to many mansions and other large houses. But how many have their own private, stocked lake and look so stunning in the fall foliage it’d make Bob Ross blush?. 5 Masonridge Court is a magnificent, 10,400 square-foot brick...
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Beach Boys play the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville
This week's Vintage KSDK takes us back to Aug. 21, 1977. On that day, the Beach Boys played the Mississippi River Festival in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Show Me Cash Jackpot winners in St. Louis County
A retired couple in St. Louis County has won Missouri Lottery's Show me Cash drawing, surprising the recipients.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
2 found dead inside car in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis. The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. It is unknown what...
Downtown's vacant Millennium Hotel cited for weeds, graffiti, shot-out window. The fine? Just $50.
ST. LOUIS — Vacant since 2014, downtown St. Louis' Millennium hotel has been racking up a series of code violations. The city's building division in August 2021 cited the prominent complex, perched between Memorial Drive and South Fourth Street, southwest of the Gateway Arch, for broken or missing windows, plus problems with stucco and an insulation system.
Comments / 0