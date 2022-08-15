Effective: 2022-08-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-19 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Debeque to Silt Corridor; Grand Valley; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE PINE GULCH FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. In west central Colorado, Debeque to Silt Corridor and Grand Valley. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Pine Gulch Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

GARFIELD COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO