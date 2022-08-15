Read full article on original website
Related
isu.edu
Department of Chemistry Wraps Successful Summer Research Season
Another summer of student research is in the books for the Idaho State University Department of Chemistry. The end of July marked the close of two of the department’s ongoing summer research programs for undergraduate and high school students. Undergraduate students participated through the Chemistry Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship...
isu.edu
Updated COVID-19 Guidelines for Fall 2022
On August 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention streamlined its COVID-19 guidance, shifting the focus to individuals assessing their own level of risk. The new, less-restrictive set of guidelines lifts the requirement to quarantine if exposed to the COVID-19 virus, loosens physical distancing restrictions, and deemphasizes screening individuals who have no symptoms. The CDC’s guidance shifts much of the responsibility to the individual while, at the same time, noting that many of the proven tools to fight COVID-19 remain in place.
Comments / 0