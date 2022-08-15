On August 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention streamlined its COVID-19 guidance, shifting the focus to individuals assessing their own level of risk. The new, less-restrictive set of guidelines lifts the requirement to quarantine if exposed to the COVID-19 virus, loosens physical distancing restrictions, and deemphasizes screening individuals who have no symptoms. The CDC’s guidance shifts much of the responsibility to the individual while, at the same time, noting that many of the proven tools to fight COVID-19 remain in place.

