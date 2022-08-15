Read full article on original website
hi99.com
Clay County tradition to celebrate 154th anniversary
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — For over 100 years, the Bowling Green Old Settlers Picnic has been a long-standing tradition in Clay County. On August 26th, and 27th the event will celebrate its 154th anniversary. Both nights will feature stage entertainment, food and plenty of activities for the kids....
hi99.com
Southwest School Corporation’s new school year improvements
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Southwest School Corporation started the school year with some new improvements. Students at Sullivan Elementary School (SES) and Sullivan Middle School (SMS) may see improvements in cafeteria and kitchen spaces, as a part of an ESSER III grant. The grant has allowed the expansion...
hi99.com
Rea Park to celebrate major milestone
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — All are welcome to attend an open house celebrating the 100th anniversary since Rea Park was handed to the City of Terre Haute. The City of Terre Haute, Terre Haute Parks Department and Friends of Rea Park is planning the celebration for Tuesday, August 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 pm at the Rea Park Clubhouse. Potential plans and draft renderings for the future of the park will also be showcased.
hi99.com
Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A Casey’s campaign looks to help fund grants for local schools across its 16-state footprint. The company is asking guests to round up their purchases at the register during the month of August to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.
hi99.com
Our Community Foundation Awards Grant for 2023 Yarn Art in the Park
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local philanthropy group has awarded a grant to a Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Daviess County. RSVP received the grant through Our Community Foundation’s $250 mini-grant program. The grant will help RSVP manage the 2023 Yarn Art in the Park Event. Program...
hi99.com
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating.
hi99.com
CANDLES highlights new exhibit panel
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – A new exhibit panel highlighting Eva Kor’s activism will now be available for the community to view, at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center. Eva Kor opened the education center in Terre Haute back in 1995 in an effort to prevent prejudice...
hi99.com
Wabash River Run returns
VERMILLION CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, boaters will race down the Wabash River to raise money for the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society. The second annual Wabash River Run will start at 11 a.m. with registration starting at Reeder Park in Montezuma, Ind. before the event kicks off.
hi99.com
Vigo County farm receives state recognition
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After proudly serving Vigo County since 1854, the McLaughlin/LaDue Farm has been recognized with high agricultural honors in the state of Indiana. According to State Representative, Bob Heaton, and State Senator, Jon Ford, the farm was awarded the Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award. Centennial, sesquicentennial...
hi99.com
Terre Haute Humane Society’s Bark in the Park returns
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Humane Society will host a pet and family-friendly event to raise funds for the shelter at Deming Park. Saturday, Sept. 17, Thompson’s Honda will present Bark in the Park with support from Sharon Mattison, Haute House Flats and Precious Pets Forever.
hi99.com
New initiative aims to help women re-enter workforce
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Citing a ‘drastic’ decline of women in the workforce due to COVID-19, the Western Indiana Workforce Development Board is looking to stop that trend. A new initiative, Women in the Workforce, is providing female job seekers with a personalized, one-stop source for...
hi99.com
Black Business Alliance holds its first ever meeting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The newly formed Black Business Alliance held its first ever meeting at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday evening. The goal of the meeting is to offer networking, connections and a sense of community for local black entrepreneurs. Black Business Alliance Coordinator LT Thompson said that it was also a way to reach out for entrepreneurs to know that they’re there and have resources available.
hi99.com
State Rep. Jim Lucas visits CANDLES after social media controversy
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One day after being condemned for his social media posts by the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, State Representative Jim Lucas visited the facility on Thursday. Lucas was photographed with the Museum’s Executive Director, Troy Fears and the picture was captioned with the...
hi99.com
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed that Armstrong was in a residence in the 200 block of West Main Street in Rockville, and was considered armed and dangerous.
hi99.com
Man arrested after brandishing knife at school bus stop
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he was brandishing a knife and speaking incoherently near a bus stop. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, a Vigo County School bus driver told police they had seen a man displaying a knife and acting strange where children were being picked up for school.
hi99.com
Vermillion Co. hopes new housing project will bring future growth
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Officials in Vermillion County hope a new housing project will bring future growth to the area. The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission is in the beginning stages to create new homes in Cayuga. The property located in the 700 block of West Park Street,...
hi99.com
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. The CDC’s guidance for how to properly boil water during...
hi99.com
CANDLES condemns Indiana Rep. Jim Lucas’ social media posts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center has condemned social media posts by Indiana Republican Representative Jim Lucas after it came to light he had posted a quote attributed to a Nazi online. In a statement, CANDLES said the group was “shocked and horrified that...
hi99.com
Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes...
hi99.com
$700M energy investment coming to Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A natural gas electric-generation facility called Maple Creek Energy is on the way to Fairbanks Township in Sullivan County. Those involved said the $700 million project will maintain 19-20 full-time jobs locally. Engineering, management and operations personnel will be hired. Up to 550 construction jobs will also be provided over the 2-3 year construction period.
