ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly drives car into crowd gathered for victims of massive fire and then beats mom to death

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tLOZB_0hIHJFMn00

BERWICK, Pa. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was taken into custody after he allegedly drove into a crowd of people attending a fundraiser in honor of 10 people who died in a local fire and then went home and beat his mother to death.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 6:15 p.m., a group of people gathered on West 2nd Street in Berwick for a community event when a car reportedly accelerated into the group, killing one person and injuring 17.

Not long after that, Pennsylvania State Police received a call about a man physically assaulting a female. She was dead by the time troopers arrived. State Police said the suspect in both incidents was taken into custody.

In an updated press release, Pennsylvania State Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes and the woman who died at the fundraising event as 50-year-old Rebecca Reese. Five people who were transported to nearby hospitals were released, while five remain in critical condition and two in fair condition.

According to the statement, after driving into the crowd, Sura Reyes allegedly went to his home in Berwick, where he lived with his mother, and "intentionally struck" her with his car. He then allegedly "exited the vehicle and struck her in the head multiple times with a blunt object, killing her."

He was taken into custody on two counts of criminal homicide, but he could reportedly face additional charges.

According to the criminal complaint cited by the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader, prior to driving into the crowd, Sura Reyes reportedly got into an argument with his mother and left his home feeling angry. He reportedly admitted to accelerating as he approached group and said, "I didn’t ram 'em. I just ran them over."

When he arrived home, he allegedly took a hammer out of his car and used it to beat his mother.

Those congregating on West 2nd Street gathered to honor the victims who died earlier in August after a fire tore through a house, killing 10 people who ranged in age from 5 to 79 years old.

According to The Associated Press, the blaze reportedly killed a volunteer firefighter’s son, daughter, three grandchildren, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, and two other relatives.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman strangled boyfriend during fight

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman is accused of strangling her boyfriend after they fought over money, according to police. Berwick officers were called to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street just before midnight on July 26 for a reported fight. When they arrived, they found Anthony Torres bleeding from multiple scratches on his neck, charges say. Police spoke with Torres' girlfriend, 52-year-old Lorri A. Disidoro, who...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Four accused of beating man with metal bat

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
SCRANTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

NEPA man sentenced for cutting brakes that led to woman's death

A 43 year old man from Dunmore was sentenced yesterday to 13 to 40 years in prison. John Jenkins had pleaded guilty back in May to cutting the brake lines of a car driven by Tammy Fox in 2018. The woman died from injuries received when the car crashed into a parked car and tree near North Washington Avenue in Scranton. According to investigators Jenkins cut the break lines in order to get a piece of pipe to use to smoke crack cocaine.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man charged with arson after wildfire

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set three fires that turned into a wildfire in Luzerne County. According to Newport Township Police Department, in May James Haven, 35, of Nanticoke, was interviewed regarding an investigation into wildfires that happened on Reclamation Land in Newport Township on April 24. Investigators […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime
Newswatch 16

Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into home, woman accused of DUI

NEW PHILADELPHIA BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a car crashing into a house that leads to a woman facing DUI charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 12 around 1:30 p.m. troopers responded to the scene that involved a 2010 Dodge Chrysler crashing into a house in Schuylkill County. PSP states […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Gillett man charged with lighting gas-soaked bed on fire

WELLS TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police in Bradford County have charged a Gillett man for setting fire to a bed doused with gasoline while a woman was in the bed. Jason Pangburn, 32, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police out of Towanda on August 8 in connection to the case. The criminal complaint filed against […]
GILLETT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Male driver points firearm at family traveling on Interstate 80 in Montour County

Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say a man traveling on Interstate 80 near Danville pointed a firearm at a family as he passed by. The white male was heading west on Interstate 80 in Valley Township when the incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14. The suspect allegedly pointed the firearm toward the family of five as they traveled in a Chevrolet Cruze. Two young children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the unknown suspect was driving an older black Honda CR-V. The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is believed to be in his 30s. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number 22-1039501.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man gunned down in Williamsport apartments

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A man is dead, and a gunman is on the loose after a deadly shooting overnight in Williamsport. Police were called to the Victoria Gardens apartments in the 600 block of Hepburn Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday. The Lycoming County coroner said Ziar Young, 20, died...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim identified in deadly Williamsport shooting

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 as 20-year-old Ziar S. Young. The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of August 17 at 653 Hepburn Street in Williamsport around 2 a.m., according to from the Williamsport Bureau of Police. Police were dispatched to the location for a victim that had...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man arrested, charged after two deals for crack

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested on drug charges according to an affidavit filed through the office of Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 9. The affidavit details two incidents in 2021 during which William Lawrence Adams, 49, sold a gram of crack to undercover agents. Detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotic Enforcement Unit said Adams sold to an undercover agent twice in less than a week. Both deals allegedly took place near the 600 block of Market Street in Williamsport after Adams arranged the transaction through a cellular telephone. Adams was charged with a count each of felony possession with intent to deliver and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Adams posted $75,000 unsecured bail after an Aug. 10 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Man wanted for questioning in lobster thefts: police

Police in Luzerne County are asking for the public’s help. Authorities in Forty Fort are looking for assistance in identifying a man for questioning with regards to the theft of lobsters from a local supermarket. The Times Leader reports how the lobsters were stolen from Schiff’s Market last Friday...
FORTY FORT, PA
WBRE

Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
HAZLETON, PA
WOLF

FOX56 Exclusive: Family of 8-Year-Old Berwick Victim Speaks Out

DANVILLE, MONTOUR, CO. (WOLF) — “It’s a reoccurring nightmare for her, she wakes up screaming after falling asleep” says Ruby Kessler, Isabella’s mother. An event geared towards bringing an already heartbroken community together was tragically a scene of a mass casualty situation after one man drove his car through a crowd of people at a fundraiser.
DANVILLE, PA
Pocono Update

Raging Fire In Poconos Kills One And Injures Others

On August 17, 2022, the Monroe County Coroner was called to the scene to investigate a death relating to the fire on Hill Road in Chestnut Hill Township, Effort, PA. Chestnut Hill Twp | Wednesday, August 17, 2022, a fire occurred on Hill Road in Effort, PA. Shortly after 7 AM, the fire was reported, according to the West End Fire Department. At 8:51 AM, the Monroe County Coroner arrived. The origin of the fire is still pending investigation by the West End Fire Department and State Police. We reached out to West End and Pocono Township Fire Department's Chiefs, but we have not received a response at this time. Earlier this morning, the Monroe County Coroner performed an autopsy on the victim. The fire resulted in one known death and injuries to others, the death was of a 44yr old female, who remains unnamed to the public at this time. We followed up by reaching out to the Monroe County Coroner's Office for an interview regarding the cause of death and origin of the fire, here is what they had to say:
MONROE COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

27 charged in 9-month Bradford County drug bust

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. UPDATE (WETM) – The Bradford County Drug Task Force and District Attorney’s Office announced that 27 people were accused of over 160 charges on August 17, 2022 in connection to a county-wide drug bust called “Operation Jet Sweep”. The announcement said that the investigation lasted nine months and led to dozens of […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash near Sunbury claims life of teenager

Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township. State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male. The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused...
SUNBURY, PA
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

39K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy