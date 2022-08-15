Kentucky man allegedly called police dispatch and said he strangled his girlfriend to death

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested after allegedly calling dispatch and admitting to authorities that he fatally strangled his girlfriend.

According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, on Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9 a.m., William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and a unit arrived at the scene, where they found 32-year-old Heather Davidson deceased. Kentucky State Police are reportedly helping the Webster County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Police said Virgin was interviewed by investigators. He was reportedly taken into custody following the interview and booked into the Webster County Detention Center for murder, records show. He remains held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

