WTAP
Obituary: Byrne, Teresa Lynn
Teresa Lynn Byrne, 56, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 14, 1966, a daughter of Ruby Pearl (Jewell) Newlon and the late Denzil Ray Newlon. Teresa graduated from Newton Falls High School with the class of 1984. She...
WTAP
Obituary: Homminga, Nora Brien
Nora Brien Homminga, 79, of Washington, WV, passed away on August 11, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Housecalls Hospice. A private cremation will take place at the Mid-Ohio Valley cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Bonnette, Elsie Elizabeth
Elsie Elizabeth Bonnette, 82, of Marietta, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Belpre Landings. She was born September 15, 1939, in Marietta, OH, to the late Herbert and Jane M. Bedilion Schwartz. Elsie graduated from Marietta High School in 1957 and remained active with her class. She...
WTAP
Obituary: Sheppard, Wilda Louise Beckett
Wilda Louise Beckett Sheppard, 95 years old, of Newark, WV, passed away on August 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial hospital. She was born in Braxton County, WV, the daughter of the late Orpha G. Beckett and Stella Perkins Beckett, on February 17, 1927. Wilda had worked at The Viscoe...
WTAP
Obituary: McLaughlin, Nora Jane
Nora Jane McLaughlin, 91, of Walker, passed away on August 15th, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 5, 1930, a daughter to the late John F. and Ada D. Spears (Jenkins). Nora was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ and was an avid quilter and cross-stitcher.
WTAP
Obituary: Springer, Judith “Judy” Marie
Judith “Judy” Marie Springer, 80, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her son’s residence in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on April 4, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Helen Marie Finnie Taylor. Judy graduated from Matamoras High School in 1960. She was the assistant treasurer at Frontier High School for over 20 years.
WTAP
Obituary: Hanshaw, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Hanshaw, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on August 16, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Fulks, Evelyn June Stump
Evelyn June Stump Fulks, 78, of Sycamore, Calhoun County, WV, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division, Charleston, WV, after a short illness. She was born in Calhoun County on October 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Rev...
WTAP
Obituary: Handschumaker, Elsie Elizabeth
Elsie Elizabeth Handschumaker, 95, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord at 1:50 pm, Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born June 19, 1927, in Newport Township to the late Benjamin and Luella Shook Carver. Elsie was a homemaker and loved to cook,...
WTAP
Obituary: Moore, Michael Ernest
Michael Ernest Moore, 76, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away August 12, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Obituary: Pierpoint, Dorothy Ruth Barnhart
Dorothy Ruth Barnhart Pierpoint went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. She was born in Warner, OH, on December 2, 1923, to Homer and Clara Lauer Barnhart. Dorothy graduated from Salem Liberty and was the last surviving member of her class. On August 29,...
WTAP
Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles. “I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.
WTAP
Upcoming public meeting will tackle the future of historic Sumner School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sumner School was the first free school for black people south of the Mason Dixon line. It’s a part of Parkersburg’s history. Its future, however, is uncertain. That’s why the public is being invited to a meeting this weekend concerning what should be done with the building.
WTAP
Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
WTAP
Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school band is continuing to grow. Fourth-year band director, Jed Corra says the band has nearly doubled since 2019 to 49 members total. But the growing band size isn’t the only area the program is seeing improvement. Corra’s time with the Williamstown...
WTAP
United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area. “If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a...
WTAP
Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
WTAP
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of. The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM. A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee...
WTAP
Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 18th-21st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.- Sun....
