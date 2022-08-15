Judith “Judy” Marie Springer, 80, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her son’s residence in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on April 4, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Helen Marie Finnie Taylor. Judy graduated from Matamoras High School in 1960. She was the assistant treasurer at Frontier High School for over 20 years.

