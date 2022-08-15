ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Hocking, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Obituary: Byrne, Teresa Lynn

Teresa Lynn Byrne, 56, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 14, 1966, a daughter of Ruby Pearl (Jewell) Newlon and the late Denzil Ray Newlon. Teresa graduated from Newton Falls High School with the class of 1984. She...
PENNSBORO, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Homminga, Nora Brien

Nora Brien Homminga, 79, of Washington, WV, passed away on August 11, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Housecalls Hospice. A private cremation will take place at the Mid-Ohio Valley cremation Society.
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bonnette, Elsie Elizabeth

Elsie Elizabeth Bonnette, 82, of Marietta, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Belpre Landings. She was born September 15, 1939, in Marietta, OH, to the late Herbert and Jane M. Bedilion Schwartz. Elsie graduated from Marietta High School in 1957 and remained active with her class. She...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Sheppard, Wilda Louise Beckett

Wilda Louise Beckett Sheppard, 95 years old, of Newark, WV, passed away on August 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial hospital. She was born in Braxton County, WV, the daughter of the late Orpha G. Beckett and Stella Perkins Beckett, on February 17, 1927. Wilda had worked at The Viscoe...
NEWARK, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Little Hocking, OH
WTAP

Obituary: McLaughlin, Nora Jane

Nora Jane McLaughlin, 91, of Walker, passed away on August 15th, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 5, 1930, a daughter to the late John F. and Ada D. Spears (Jenkins). Nora was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ and was an avid quilter and cross-stitcher.
WALKER, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Springer, Judith “Judy” Marie

Judith “Judy” Marie Springer, 80, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her son’s residence in Parkersburg, WV. She was born on April 4, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Helen Marie Finnie Taylor. Judy graduated from Matamoras High School in 1960. She was the assistant treasurer at Frontier High School for over 20 years.
MATAMORAS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Hanshaw, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Hanshaw, 65, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on August 16, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fulks, Evelyn June Stump

Evelyn June Stump Fulks, 78, of Sycamore, Calhoun County, WV, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division, Charleston, WV, after a short illness. She was born in Calhoun County on October 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Rev...
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Veteran#Antique#The Gospel Baptist Church#Elkem
WTAP

Obituary: Handschumaker, Elsie Elizabeth

Elsie Elizabeth Handschumaker, 95, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord at 1:50 pm, Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born June 19, 1927, in Newport Township to the late Benjamin and Luella Shook Carver. Elsie was a homemaker and loved to cook,...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Moore, Michael Ernest

Michael Ernest Moore, 76, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away August 12, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by a loving family and with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MINERAL WELLS, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Pierpoint, Dorothy Ruth Barnhart

Dorothy Ruth Barnhart Pierpoint went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022. She was born in Warner, OH, on December 2, 1923, to Homer and Clara Lauer Barnhart. Dorothy graduated from Salem Liberty and was the last surviving member of her class. On August 29,...
WARNER, OH
WTAP

Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles. “I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Army
WTAP

Police looking for man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus. Travis Williams ran off before getting a psych evaluation. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office drone team, Belpre Police and a police dog are looking around 1850 State Route 618 to try and find him.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Williamstown high school band is continuing to grow. Fourth-year band director, Jed Corra says the band has nearly doubled since 2019 to 49 members total. But the growing band size isn’t the only area the program is seeing improvement. Corra’s time with the Williamstown...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area. “If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
VINCENT, OH
WTAP

Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of. The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM. A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy