Read full article on original website
Related
waynecountynews.net
A Look Back: Collinwood Chemical Plant, Circa Early 1900s (by the late Mrs. Eva Burns Smith Luttrell)
Early in 1913, the Superior Lumber and Tie Company purchased several acres of forest land around the area where Collinwood is now located. W.W. Collins was a Superintendent of the operations for the company and it seems was a man of great energy. He hurriedly set up the company’s sawmills and started a plan toward building a town. He named the town Collinwood – “Collin” for him, and “wood” because of the great wood industry. At this time the Collinwood Land Company was formed by the businessmen of the town along with the companies. They purchased the land from Mr. J. E. Wilburn for $12,000.00. They hired an engineer, a Mr. Edward Lull, to lay out the town. They sub-divided a portion of the land into town lots and laid off and located a number of streets and alleys.
waynecountynews.net
Old Timers’ Day in Collinwood is Saturday, September 3rd
Old Timers’ Day, one of Wayne County’s most family-friendly festival gatherings, is held in Collinwood annually on the Saturday before the first Sunday in September. The event provides an opportunity for everyone in the community to get together for fun and fellowship. Old Timers’ Day is hosted by the Collinwood Beautification Board, and activities are centered at Ralph Hughes Park. Saturday, September 3rd is the big day this year!
WBBJ
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
New Jackson financial empowerment director named
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the naming of a new director to help many residents become financially empowered. Mayor Scott Conger announced on Tuesday that Christiana Gallagher has joined the mayor’s office as the city’s Financial Empowerment Director. Gallegher explained what her...
Chester County Independent
City of Henderson seeks new Fire Chief
Former Henderson Fire Department Chief, Greg Lipford, had his resignation accepted by the City of Henderson Mayor and board of Aldermen during other business in the city’s August meeting. The city is now hiring for the position. With the position vacant, the city board discussed the hiring process. In...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/18/22 – 08/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional Facility
A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lauderdale County has died at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jonathan Cossey, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
WBBJ
Customers line up for chance to win free year of pizza
JACKSON, Tenn. — Pizza Hut has officially opened on South Highland in Jackson. To mark the day, they held a giveaway for their first 25 customers. A few customers, like Daniel Lutrell, took the extra effort to get there even earlier than normal to ensure they won free pizza for a year.
WBBJ
Jackson Animal Care Center ‘beyond full,’ finds abandoned dog tied outside facility
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Animal Care Center is asking for anyone looking to adopt a pet to give them a visit. “We have approximately 68,000 residents in Jackson, statistically that puts us at about 17,000 pet owning households,” said Director Whitney Owen. “So we have one building and 35 dog kennels to handle the pet demands and animal needs of 17,000 households that own pets.”
wtva.com
Murder arrest made in Corinth for weekend shooting
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is charged with first-degree murder in Corinth. Robert Walker of Corinth is accused of shooting and killing Demetrius Atkins. According to police, the shooting happened Sunday night at approximately 10:40. Atkins was found on a back porch along Sara Lane. A motive is being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester County Independent
Only minor injuries resulted from 18-Wheeler wreck on Hwy 45 North
According to the Assistant Chief of Police at Henderson Police Department, Tim Crowe, only minor injuries resulted from an 18-Wheeler wreck that occurred during the afternoon on Friday, August 12. He explained how a passenger vehicle pulled out of North Church Avenue into the path of the 18-wheeler which was North bound. This caused both vehicles to leave the roadway.
Comments / 0