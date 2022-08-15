Early in 1913, the Superior Lumber and Tie Company purchased several acres of forest land around the area where Collinwood is now located. W.W. Collins was a Superintendent of the operations for the company and it seems was a man of great energy. He hurriedly set up the company’s sawmills and started a plan toward building a town. He named the town Collinwood – “Collin” for him, and “wood” because of the great wood industry. At this time the Collinwood Land Company was formed by the businessmen of the town along with the companies. They purchased the land from Mr. J. E. Wilburn for $12,000.00. They hired an engineer, a Mr. Edward Lull, to lay out the town. They sub-divided a portion of the land into town lots and laid off and located a number of streets and alleys.

