RECALL ALERT: 4moms recalls 2 million baby swings over strangulation hazard, 1 death reported

The Consumer Products Safety Commission says 4moms has issued a recall of 2 million baby swings “due to entanglement and strangulation hazards.”

One death has already been reported due to the issues, according to the organization.

The recall includes the MamaRoo Baby Swing, versions 1.0 through 4.0, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website, the hazard is described as:

“When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can dangle below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard.”

