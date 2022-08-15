ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local restaurants hosting fundraisers Tuesday to benefit family of fallen deputy

By Natasha Lynn
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, August 16, several restaurants in the Pikes Peak area will host fundraisers to benefit the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund in Deputy Andrew Peery's name.

Dep. Peery lost his life in the line of duty Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shots fired call in Security-Widefield. He and a former marine, later identified as Alex Paz, died in the shooting.

Now, four Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 locations in Colorado Springs and Monument will hold the fundraiser. The restaurants will donate 10% of the day's total sales to the fund Tuesday. All of the money will go to the Peery family.

"I was driving to work when I heard the unfortunate news," Bubba's 33 Managing Partner Rob Auw said. "Obviously it touched my heart losing an officer here in town with a couple of children as well. I immediately called the other partners from the other locations and they were all on board."

There will be two Texas Roadhouse locations in Colorado Springs participating. One on 8th Street and the other on N. Powers. As well as the location in Monument on Jackson Street Parkway. Also, Bubba's 33 on Constitution in Colorado Springs is participating.

If you cannot make it to dine-in but still want to contribute to the fundraiser, you can place a to-go order at any of the four locations.

If you prefer to donate online, the Scholarship Fund website can be accessed here .

At this time, KRDO has not received information on donations for Alex. If and when a fundraiser happens for her, KRDO will share out that information.

The post Local restaurants hosting fundraisers Tuesday to benefit family of fallen deputy appeared first on KRDO .

