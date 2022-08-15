CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were wounded following a mass shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood just after midnight. Police said around 12:11 a.m., the group was standing in a front yard, in the 5200 block of South Green Street, when shots were fired. A 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face. A second woman, 41, was struck once on the buttocks and a 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the thigh. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition A 28-year-old man was struck once in the abdomen and was taken to Mercy Hospital also in good condition. The victims were unable to provide further details about the shooting.No arrests have been made. Area one detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 MINUTES AGO