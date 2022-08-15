ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
GALLUP, NM
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
17-year-old among 4 people shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were wounded following a mass shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood just after midnight. Police said around 12:11 a.m., the group was standing in a front yard, in the 5200 block of South Green Street, when shots were fired. A 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face. A second woman, 41, was struck once on the buttocks and a 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the thigh. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition  A 28-year-old man was struck once in the abdomen and was taken to Mercy Hospital also in good condition. The victims were unable to provide further details about the shooting.No arrests have been made. Area one detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL

