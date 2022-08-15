Read full article on original website
In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.
Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
16 TV Characters Who 100% Absolutely Never Should Have Died, And 17 Who Were So Bad They Needed To Be Killed Off
Every single day, I ask myself why Eddie Munson deserved his fate.
17-year-old among 4 people shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four people were wounded following a mass shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood just after midnight. Police said around 12:11 a.m., the group was standing in a front yard, in the 5200 block of South Green Street, when shots were fired. A 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face. A second woman, 41, was struck once on the buttocks and a 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the thigh. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition A 28-year-old man was struck once in the abdomen and was taken to Mercy Hospital also in good condition. The victims were unable to provide further details about the shooting.No arrests have been made. Area one detectives are investigating.
