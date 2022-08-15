Read full article on original website
New Goshen administrators excited for new school year
Welcome to Goshen’s new administrators for the 2022-23 school year:. Kristin Driscoll, principal at Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School. Brent Rosenberger, interim principal at Goshen High School. George St. Lawrence, director of health, physical education, and athletics. Denise Tzouganatos, 10-month assistant principal at Goshen High School. PRINCIPAL KRISTIN DRISCOLL. Scotchtown...
See you soon! SAS to host back-to-school events
The Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School is hosting several back-to-school events in anticipation of the new year. Questions? Contact the SAS Main Office at 615-6600. Scotchtown Avenue Elementary School families are invited to attend Popsicles with the Principal, an informal meet and greet with new Principal Kristin Driscoll at the SAS playground.
