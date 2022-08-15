ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Pittsburg ISD proposes $88 million bond

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – The Pittsburg ISD Board of Trustees unanimously agreed to call for an $88,350,000 bond to be voted on Nov. 8. Officials made this decision after the Facility Planning Committee made the recommendation after they met during spring and summer of 2022. The committee is made up of about 20 community members […]
PITTSBURG, TX
CBS19

Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD students head back to class after summer break

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – School is back in session in Longview, and teachers said they felt the first day jitters were in the air Monday at Bramlette Elementary School. “I’m a little nervous but very excited,” said Ms. Taylor, a first grade teacher. “I spent four years training for this.” It’s Taylor’s first year as a […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore ISD board approves security officer position for school year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The Kilgore ISD school board approved on Monday a new full-time security officer for the district for the 2022-2023 school year. “This position will office on one of the elementary campuses and will help provide increased campus safety and supervision along with the current school resource officer plan,” according to officials. […]
KILGORE, TX
messenger-news.com

Latexo Schools Unveil Police Department, New Chief

LATEXO – Houston County schools have taken many measures to ensure the safety of both children and staff at local schools. Armed staff, new door policies, restricting entrances – and in some districts – adding an actual school district police station to the campus. A memorandum of...
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Sharon Shrine Circus making annual trek through East Texas with show in Tyler

The Sharon Shrine Circus will make its annual trek through East Texas with shows in Longview, Tyler and a few other cities. The three-ring circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, Globe of Death and all-star performing dogs. Each show is two hours long.
TYLER, TX
iheart.com

Texas College Student Sets Fire To Dorms 'Because He Wanted To'

University spokesperson Brittany Jeffers told KPRC the fire took place at the University Lofts. The building's fire suppression system was able to quickly extinguish the fire, but students were evacuated and the dorms cannot be occupied by students at this time. The student, Kevin Bompika Ekofo, 26, also tried to...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ribbon cutting ceremony for new Gap Customer Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The city of Longview and Gap held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for what they are calling their new customer center. The new center will bring more than 1000 jobs and new economic development to Longview. The corporation says it already has made a huge impact in Longview and the Gregg County […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Mark Scirto addresses viewers in return to East Texas News

Gregg County commissioners selected a contractor Monday to begin the process of connecting broadband internet across the county. Longview doctor warns against dangers of heat and pregnancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. We all have a tough time handling the Texas heat, but doctors say pregnant women are much more...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Here is the 600+ Acre Farm You Need in Chandler, Texas

As I was scrolling through property listings that are completely out of my price range I found a farm in Chandler, Texas that is huge, beautiful, and currently for sale. While owning this property would be a dream come true, it’s hard to dream this big when there is a price tag on the farm that is currently at $17,000,000. You could have a lot of fun here but even for us that don’t have the money to purchase the property it is still lots of fun looking at the amazing photos.
CHANDLER, TX
Tour Tyler Texas

After 40 years the SonRise Prayer Fellowship, LLC of Tyler, Texas is still raising for the Son

Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism - Clarence Shackelford, Community Publicist:. The Sonrise Prayer Fellowship had been meeting at Sweet Sue's Restaurant since 1986, every Thursday at 7 AM until this year when they closed for good. Now the Sonrise Prayer Fellowship is now meeting at the Holiday Inn Tyler - Conference Center5701 South Broadway Tyler, TX 75703.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Gilmer enters stage 3 mandatory water restrictions

GILMER, Texas — The City of Gilmer has announced a stage 3 mandatory water conservation effective immediately. Residents with even house numbers can water on Sunday and Thursday. On Saturday and Wednesday, house with odd number addresses can water. All watering can be done between the hours of 12...
GILMER, TX
CBS19

1 dead in head-on collision on FM 346 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a head-on collision south of Tyler Wednesday afternoon, according to officials. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred near the intersection of FM 346 and County Road 122. A portion of FM 346 is shut down. Officials say...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

SH 135 detour planned for Aug. 24 in Gregg County

KILGORE – TxDOT has announced a detour for motorists on SH 135 in Gregg County beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24, as crews begin resurfacing operations on the roadway. The project limits are from the traffic circle in Kilgore, south to the Rusk County line. Southbound traffic will continue to use SH 135 utilizing a lane shift. Northbound traffic will be detoured onto SH 42 (W. Woodlawn St), then north on Henderson Blvd. to SH 31. The detour will be in place for the duration of the project. Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays, and be aware that a detour will be in place. This project and temporary detour are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

