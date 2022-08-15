Panel proposes changes to address wrongful convictions

COLUMBUS — An Ohio Supreme Court task force has recommended changes in state law and court rules to prevent, investigate, and undo wrongful convictions.

The panel — created two years ago by Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor and chaired by Toledo-based 6th District Court of Appeals Judge Gene Zmuda — released its report on Monday, seeking approval of its proposals by the high court and, in some cases, the General Assembly.

The recommendations address what new evidence could lead to a new trial, the responsibilities of prosecutors in pursuing convictions, and the creation of a permanent panel of experts free of political influence that would investigate potential cases.

The task force met virtually during the coronavirus pandemic and never met together in person. Roll call votes were taken on each of the recommendations, although not all members were present for each vote.

“Some people would say that our system demands zero tolerance when it comes to wrongful convictions,” Judge Zmuda said. “No one is in favor of wrongful convictions. It's about what we can do about them. The real salient point is that they continue to occur.

“What is it about our system of prosecuting cases that sometimes people are convicted who did not commit the crime,” he said. “What do we as a society do in dealing with that reality?”

In addition to judges, the panel included Ohio Public Defender Tim Young, Attorney General Dave Yost, state Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R., Huron), state Rep. David Leland (D.,Columbus), attorneys, and Sara Andrews, director of the Ohio Criminal Sentencing Commission.

The report proposes a change to judicial rules that would allow for a new trial when a defendant produces evidence not offered at trial or pretrial hearings that, if offered at a new trial, “would result in a reasonable likelihood of acquittal.”

This would go beyond a routine appeal of a conviction and could include production of DNA and other new scientific evidence, new witnesses, and the recanting of trial testimony,.

There would be no time limit on when such evidence could be submitted, and the court would have to hold a hearing to examine the issue unless the claim is “patently frivolous on its face.”

According to testimony before the task force, the National Registry of Exonerations had recorded 85 Ohio cases since 1989 in which new evidence led to the reversal of convictions and ultimately dismissal of the cases . All but seven of those cases involved males, and 49 percent involved Blacks.

The causes of the wrongful convictions included official misconduct, eyewitness error, false confession, perjury, and incorrect forensic evidence.

“I consider wrongful conviction to be the worst kind of injustice to occur in our system,” said Justice Michael Donnelly, a non-voting task force member. “When it goes wrong, not only is an innocent person in prison, but the true criminal is free with the potential to do more harm.”

The task force has recommended a change in rules applying to professional conduct that a prosecutor must seek to reverse a conviction if he knows of clear and convincing evidence of innocence.

While individual prosecutors participated in the process at various points, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association opted not to have one of its own permanently on the commission.

Executive Director Lou Tobin said the task force appeared to violate its own guidelines by approving the report without holding a public meeting. Court spokesman Lyn Tobin said all of the meetings were open to the public.

Mr. Tobin also questioned the constitutionality of one of its recommendations.

“They’ve ignored Marsy’s Law and crime victim constitutional rights,” he said. “Victims have a constitutional right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay and a prompt conclusion of the case.

“Yet these recommendations provide that there is no time limit for a convicted offender to seek a new trial under (a proposed rule change) and have created gaping loopholes to the time limits for seeking post-conviction relief to the point that the loopholes swallow the time limits,” he said. “Victims will never know when or if their case is over, and they’ll never get closure.”

Marsy's Law, a crime victims' bill of rights, was added to the Ohio Constitution by voters in 2017.

The commission proposed the creation of a permanent, independent, Innocence Inquiry Commission similar to one used in North Carolina. It would have broad investigatory powers, including subpoena power and the ability to independently test physical evidence.

Decisions would be made by three-judge panels made up of appellate judges from outside the districts where the cases in question were prosecuted.

Such a commission would have to be created by the General Assembly, which would also have the responsibility of fully funding it.

Judge Zmuda said he knows of miniature versions of such a commission in Franklin, Cuyahoga, and Stark counties. He stressed that a statewide commission would not supplant these local entities.

The task force did not deal with questions surrounding compensation for those wrongfully convicted, something already dealt within statute.